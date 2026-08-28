Banaras Hindu University (BHU) signed an MoU with the Dalmia group for the repair and development of campus facilities. The five-year pact covers the renovation of Seth Duli Chand Ji Dalmia Hostel, a new 'SABO Udyan', and Savitri Devi Dalmia Vigyan Bhawan.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kunal Dalmia and associated Dalmia group companies for the repair, renovation and development of key facilities on the university campus.

The MoU was signed by Rajan Srivastava, Registrar, BHU, and Kunal Dalmia in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi. On the occasion, Professor Chaturvedi appreciated the Dalmia group for coming forward with the initiative and contributing towards the development and improvement of facilities at BHU. Kunal Dalmia, emphasising the importance of 'responsibility', said that he considers the contribution a legacy and expressed hope that future generations of his family would continue this tradition.

Projects Under the MoU

Under the MoU, the Dalmia group will undertake renovation and development works at Seth Duli Chand Ji Dalmia Hostel, the east-facing patch of land adjoining Kamaccha in the Central Hindu School (CHS) area, and Savitri Devi Dalmia Vigyan Bhawan. The agreement has been executed for a period of five years, with provision for extension by mutual agreement.

Seth Duli Chand Ji Dalmia Hostel Renovation

The Seth Duli Chand Ji Dalmia Hostel will undergo structural repairs, waterproofing, electrical and toilet repairs and painting. The campus will also be beautified through tree plantation, while a multipurpose court for badminton, pickleball and basketball will be developed. A bust of late LN Dalmia, along with a brief account of his contribution leading to the donation of the hostel, will also be placed in the courtyard.

'SABO Udyan' and Annual Sports Cup

The east-facing area adjoining Kamaccha in CHS will be redeveloped with boundary railings, plantation, fountains and water bodies, along with facilities for cold drinking water during summer and hot water during winter. A multipurpose sports court will also be developed. The area will be named 'SABO Udyan'.

The donors will additionally contribute towards an annual sports tournament, 'SABO Cup', including a trophy and prize money, with the details to be finalised by BHU in consultation with the donors.

Savitri Devi Dalmia Vigyan Bhawan Repairs

Following the successful completion of the first two projects, similar structural repair, waterproofing, electrical and toilet repairs and painting will be undertaken at Savitri Devi Dalmia Vigyan Bhawan. A bust of the late Savitri Devi Dalmia, accompanied by a brief account of her life, will also be placed at an appropriate location.

A Longstanding Partnership

The MoU reflects the longstanding association of the Dalmia family with BHU. Late Laxminiwas Dalmia had donated the Seth Duli Chand Ji Dalmia Hostel to the University in 1973, while Kunal Dalmia and his company had donated the Savitri Devi Dalmia Vigyan Bhawan through an MoU signed in 2004.

The structural designs and drawings for the proposed works will be furnished by BHU. The University will also supervise the construction and monitor implementation of the MoU. (ANI)