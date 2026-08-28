Karnataka Minister B Nagendra resigned from the state Cabinet, stating he was stepping down voluntarily to spare the Congress party embarrassment over fund embezzlement allegations from the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader B Nagendra on Friday announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, saying he was stepping down voluntarily to spare his party any "embarrassment" over what he described as "unnecessary allegations" by the Opposition concerning the alleged embezzlement of funds from the state-run Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

Speaking to reporters here, Nagendra thanked those who had extended moral support to him and hit out at the Opposition parties over the disruption of the Assembly session. "I am resigning of my own will to avoid the embarrassment that may cost my party because of unnecessary allegations made by the opposition party against me. Till now, I thank all those who have morally supported me. At present, I want to address several issues, as the opposition parties did not allow the assembly session to continue, which is unconstitutional," he said.

Nagendra Accuses Opposition of Imposing 'Manusmriti'

He accused the Opposition parties of attempting to impose the Manusmriti and said the country was now governed by the Constitution and the principles of Babasaheb Ambedkar. "The opposition parties are still thinking of imposing the Manusmriti; they have forgotten what era we are living in. This is a constitutional era; this is the era of Babasaheb," Nagendra said

Drawing a parallel with an episode from the Ramayana, he said the Constitution and the law had changed the circumstances. "Look at what happened in the Ramayana--Shambuka was killed. But now, we have a Constitution, and the law exists. All these Manusmriti-backed opposition parties that are trying to assassinate Shambuka---that will not happen now," the minister added.

Backlash Over Re-induction and Allegations

The re-induction of B Nagendra into the Karnataka Cabinet triggered intense legislative chaos and opposition backlash. The minister faces severe money-laundering allegations involving the theft of nearly Rs 90 crore from the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, a case currently detailed in charge sheets filed by central agencies like the CBI. (ANI)