Congress MP Sukhdev Bhagat backed Harish Rawat’s decision to resign from party posts after his PA was raided by the ED. Bhagat called it 'political propriety' and accused the BJP of misusing central agencies like the ED and CBI for political gains.

Congress MP Backs Rawat's Resignation

Congress MP Sukhdev Bhagat on Saturday backed former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat’s decision to resign from all party posts, saying the move demonstrated “political propriety” and reflected the principles of the Congress party.

Bhagat was reacting to Rawat’s resignation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash and gold from his personal assistant.

Defending the former Uttarakhand chief minister, the Congress MP said Rawat had clarified his position and that the law should now take its course against whoever is found guilty. “He has demonstrated political propriety, which is the propriety of the Congress. What harm can come to the truth? He has clarified, so whoever is guilty will come forward, and the law will take its course against them,” Bhagat said.

Bhagat stressed that Rawat’s decision to step down from all party positions should be seen as an example of political responsibility. He said that once the facts come out, those responsible should face action under the law.

Alleges Misuse of Central Agencies

At the same time, the Congress MP questioned the functioning of central investigative agencies, alleging that institutions such as the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are being misused by the BJP-led government at the Centre. “But the way the BJP misuses agencies like the ED and the CBI, it is always under suspicion,” Bhagat said.

He further targeted the Modi government, alleging that the central agencies were being used for political purposes. “If anyone is misusing these institutions the most, it is the Modi government,” he said.

Bhagat alleged that the agencies were being used for different political objectives, including attempts to topple elected governments, intimidate people and persuade political leaders to join the BJP. “Either they use it to topple governments, to intimidate people, or to bring them into their party,” he said.

JMM Leader Calls It 'Proof of Innocence'

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey also backed the decision of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister to resign from all party posts, calling the move proof of his innocence on Saturday.

Rawat resigned from all his Congress posts after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered cash and gold from his personal assistant during an action on Friday.

Reacting to Rawat’s resignation, Pandey said the Congress leader had taken an “excellent step” and suggested that the development should be viewed in the context of the approaching election season. “This is proof of his innocence. The election season is approaching. Next year, elections are due in many states,” Pandey said.

He further alleged that the central government and its agencies become unusually active ahead of elections. “The central government’s tactic is that before elections, they and their agencies become unusually active,” Pandey said.

The JMM leader said he believed Rawat had taken the right decision by stepping down from all party positions following the ED action involving his aide. “In my view, Harish Rawat has taken an excellent step,” Pandey said.

'Do Not Want to Weaken Party's Fight': Harish Rawat

Harish Rawat stepped down from two Congress posts on Friday after a large amount of cash, jewellery and other valuables were recovered by the Enforcement Directorate from the possession of his PA, Chandan Singh Jeena.

Rawat said the facts of the matter would become clear in due course. The former CM was a member of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee executive and a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee at the national level.

Rawat said he did not want any action or conduct on his part to weaken the party’s ongoing fight. “Therefore, after remembering my Isht Devta, I have taken a major decision. I am not holding any government post, so there is no question of resigning from one. However, I am a member of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee executive and a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee at the national level. I would like to respectfully step down from both these positions, because I do not want the party’s struggle to be weakened in any way because of me,” he said. (ANI)