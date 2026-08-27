BJP's Dilip Ghosh questioned risky travel to mountains during monsoon after Nepal's devastating floods. He highlighted India's global aid efforts as the Embassy of India in Nepal provided 10 tons of humanitarian aid for the flood-hit nation.

'Avoid mountains in monsoon': Dilip Ghosh

Reacting to the devastating flood crisis in Nepal, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Thursday questioned why people travel to the mountains "without fully grasping the risks," asserting that travellers should strictly avoid visiting hilly terrains during peak monsoon months like July and August. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh stated that while natural disasters are beyond human control, people often invite hazards by making risky travel choices during heavy rains.

"It is a very unfortunate situation. While natural events are beyond anyone's control, we repeatedly see people venturing into the mountains without fully grasping the risks... We witnessed instances where helicopters had to be deployed to rescue people, while others went missing; similar past incidents have been truly harrowing and have resulted in a heavy loss of life. Therefore, one should avoid visiting the mountains during the months of July and August. Furthermore, since the exact nature of such incidents is unpredictable, the government is making every effort to rescue those who have gone there, whether they are found alive or deceased..." Ghosh said.

India's role as a 'first responder'

Highlighting India's steadfast role as a first responder during humanitarian crises globally, the BJP leader added, "Look, whenever a disaster occurs anywhere in the world, India is the first to respond. We dispatch doctors, medicines, NDRF teams, and sniffer dog squads. Whether it is Greece, earthquakes across various countries, or even Pakistan, we provide assistance. We send help to Africa and America. During the floods in the US, Indians residing there were the first to step forward in service. We consider selfless service paramount, and the government functions on this very principle. Everyone is deeply saddened by this tragic incident."

Over 150 killed in Nepal flash floods

At least 157 people have been killed, and nearly 400 remain missing after devastating flash floods struck Nepal's Bhotekoshi river on Wednesday, with foreign nationals and security personnel among those unaccounted for, The Kathmandu Post reported. The mid-morning flash flood wreaked havoc across three districts, sweeping away people, homes, vehicles and critical infrastructure in one of Nepal's deadliest disasters in recent years.

According to CNN, citing the Nepalese police post on X, at least 157 people have died in the devastating flash floods. The disaster was triggered when an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhotekoshi, striking Timure near the China border at Rasuwagadhi and sending a violent surge downstream towards Syaphrubesi without warning. With no rainfall reported in the area, residents had no warning before the flood struck.

India extends support

Meanwhile, demonstrating unflagging solidarity during a time of crisis following catastrophic flash floods, the Embassy of India in Nepal has stepped forward with crucial backing, underscoring its deep-rooted partnership with the Himalayan nation. Emphasising its steadfast commitment to the Himalayan nation amid a catastrophic natural calamity, the Embassy of India in Nepal announced vital support, posting on X, "Always with Nepal. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over 10 tons of humanitarian aid materials from India to the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Mr Khadka Raj Poudel. This assistance will contribute to the relief efforts following the devastating floods. India stands firmly with Nepal and is committed to providing all possible support." (ANI)