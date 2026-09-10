CCTV footage revealed 22-year-old Gaurav Sharma’s fatal fall from a Jaipur building, with police citing a selfie taken seconds earlier as key evidence in the investigation.

CCTV footage has emerged in the case of 22-year-old Gaurav Sharma, who died after falling from a 13-storey building in Jaipur around 7.30 pm on September 4. The video showed him entering the building alone and later falling to the ground.

Police said a selfie found on his mobile phone, taken seconds before the fall, suggested he may have slipped while attempting to capture the shot. Investigation Details

Mansarovar police initially examined the possibility of suicide. However, after reviewing the selfie and CCTV footage, investigators shifted focus to accidental causes.

An FSL team collected evidence from the site, while footage from surrounding areas confirmed Gaurav had gone to the building alone. SHO Satish Chand said the exact cause of death will be determined based on forensic findings. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Background Of Victim

Gaurav had joined an IT company 11 months ago, working from home four days a week and from the Sitapura office for two. On the day of the incident, he worked until 6 pm before telling his mother he planned to visit Govind Dev Ji temple.

Due to Janmashtami crowds, she suggested he go the next day. He then said he was heading to Mahima Park and later travelled to New Aatish Market by metro.

Originally from Doodhli in Bassi, Gaurav lived with his family in Ramanagar, Sodala. His father, advocate Arun Sharma, died 19 years ago. His mother, Manju Sharma, and younger sister, Pragya Sharma, depended on him as their main support. Relatives said his death has left the family devastated, with his mother in shock.