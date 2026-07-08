Suvendu Adhikari said the govt and police are ensuring strict law and order following the rape and murder of a minor in Baruipur. Two people have been arrested in the case, and an SIT has been formed to investigate the girl's death.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said the government and the police were taking all necessary measures to ensure strict law and order following the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur, Addressing reporters in Baruipur, Adhikari said, "It's not just the Baruipur incident; we're working from day one to ensure such incidents don't happen anywhere in the state. We've spoken with the CP and SP. The government and police are doing everything possible. We've spoken with the victim's family."

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Investigation and Political Response

The girl went missing on Saturday and was later found dead in a pond, with the incident triggering outrage and protests in the area Baruipur Police District said significant progress had been made in the investigation and that two persons had been arrested in connection with the minor girl's death.

Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh had earlier said that a Special Investigation Team had been constituted to probe the case.

Trinamool Congress leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, held a candlelight march condemning the alleged rape and murder. Party leaders alleged that Banerjee had been prevented from visiting the victim's family and accused the police of restricting her movement.

Adhikari on Subsequent Unrest

Referring to the death of a man in the subsequent mob lynching, Adhikari said the police had informed the government that the individual was innocent and that his family had also been assured of justice.

The Chief Minister said, "Around 200 people had been identified for allegedly damaging police vehicles and vandalising railway property, adding that no one would be spared."

He further alleged that "those rejected in the elections, those who got just one seat, radical forces, anti-national forces" had instigated the incident and claimed that three out of four such accused had been arrested while efforts were underway to apprehend the others. (ANI)