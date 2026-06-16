SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal accused Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of 'sacrilege' over a viral video. Badal claims Mann lied to the Akal Takht about the video being AI-generated. Mann has rejected the video, calling it 'false propaganda'.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of committing "sacrilege" in a viral video doing rounds on social media. He also said that the CM lied to the Sri Akal Takht Sahib regarding the same.

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Badal Accuses CM Mann of 'Sacrilege'

In a video message posted on X, Badal claimed that a video showing the Chief Minister behaving in an objectionable manner was genuine and not AI-generated as previously claimed by Mann. "Today, I want to speak about a very serious issue. A few months ago, a video surfaced on social media where the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, was seen behaving in a manner that committed sacrilege (be-adbi) against the Guru. I do not have words to describe the act he committed. When that video came out, there was a lot of anger within the entire Sikh community (Panth)," Badal said.

"Consequently, the Jathedar (Singh Sahib) summoned him to Amritsar. The Chief Minister went there and claimed that the video was not his and that it had been created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). He lied at the Sri Akal Takht Sahib," he added.

The SAD president further stated that the Jathedar of the Akal Takht has now confirmed the authenticity of the footage. "Today, I saw that the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib announced that the video the entire community (Sangat) had seen--which the Chief Minister claimed was AI-generated--is not made with AI. It is an actual, genuine video. It is a matter of great shame that the Chief Minister of Punjab has acted in such a way and committed such a grave sacrilege against our Guru. I believe that a person who acts like this has no right to remain Chief Minister for even five minutes. I am at a loss for words to describe his conduct," Badal added.

Escalating his criticism, Badal alleged that this was not an isolated incident of the Chief Minister disrespecting religious sanctity. "On several occasions, this Chief Minister has visited Gurdwaras while under the influence of alcohol. People were outraged even then. But the act of (allegedly) splashing liquor on the images of the Guru is something no Sikh can ever tolerate. Therefore, I want to say that the Sikh community should take a very firm decision on this. This Chief Minister does not have the right to remain in his position for even five minutes," the SAD chief concluded.

CM Mann Rejects Video, Alleges 'False Propaganda'

Meanwhile, Mann "categorically and completely" rejected a viral video, terming it as part of a "false propaganda" to defame him, adding that the person seen in the video "does not match his physique or height." The Chief Minister expressed concern over a recent edict issued by the 'Jathedar' of Akal Takht (the highest temporal and spiritual seat of Sikhs) regarding a video allegedly featuring him that has been widely circulated on social media and said that "people sitting in such high religious positions were carrying out false propaganda at the behest of their political masters."

"I categorically and completely reject the authenticity of that video," Mann said in a video message that was shared on his social media platform X. "The person in the video is not me. The person in the video neither matches my height nor build, " Mann said.

"Today, I want to share some thoughts with you regarding a very serious matter. Recently, an edict (hukumnama) was issued by the jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, certain statements concerning me, based on a specific video, saying that the video is not AI-generated or doctored. When I was summoned to Akal Takht Sahib, I clarified that I do not feature in that video at all, and the person in that video bears no resemblance to me," he added.

Mann said that disinformation was being spread to defame him. "However, I am surprised at how individuals holding such exalted religious offices are engaging in false propaganda at the behest of their political masters. spreading malicious disinformation solely to defame me," the CM said.

"Religion is being exploited... While I consider Sri Akal Takht Sahib supreme, the entire 'Sangat' is well aware of the nature of the decisions being handed down by those who hold these politically motivated appointments there. Therefore, I categorically and completely reject the authenticity of that video. The attempts to defame me, or rather, these petty tactics, orchestrated by the political masters of the administrators sitting at Akal Takht Sahib, are absolutely wrong," he added.

"They are using these dirty tactics and using religion as a tool. I consider Sri Akal Takht Sahib to be supreme and I bow my head before it," the Punjab CM said in his video message today.