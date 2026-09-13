Under its Civic Action Programme, Assam Rifles provided sewing machines to 22 women in Manipur's Irengbam village. In a separate counter-insurgency operation, the force arrested three USRA cadres and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

Assam Rifles Empowers Women Through Skill Development

Assam Rifles distributed sewing machines to 22 women in Manipur's Irengbam village under its Civic Action Programme on Saturday. The initiative is aimed at supporting women through skill development and providing need-based assistance to the local community.

Expressing gratitude for the assistance, Irengbam village Sarpanch Gopen thanked the 33 Assam Rifles for extending support to the women of the village. “We would like to thank the 33 Assam Rifles for providing these sewing machines. On behalf of my village, I extend my sincere thanks. This is a great help to our village. Around 22 people received this help,” Gopen said.

The Civic Action Programme of Assam Rifles focuses on providing assistance based on the needs of communities in areas where the force operates. Its initiatives cover sectors including healthcare, education, infrastructure, sports, sanitation and skill development, besides other essential community requirements. The distribution of sewing machines is aimed at providing women with tools that can help them develop tailoring and other livelihood-related skills. Such initiatives are intended to strengthen community engagement and create opportunities for economic empowerment at the grassroots level.

Counter-Insurgency Operation Nabs Three USRA Cadres

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles also carried out a counter-insurgency operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district between September 10 and September 11, apprehending three cadres of the United Socialist Revolutionary Army (USRA) in the general area of Munpi village. The arrested cadres were identified as Khual, a resident of Munpi village; Money Chiru, 30, from Nungrai village in Bishnupur district; and Thanglalmuan, 25, from Nghathal village in Churachandpur district.

According to the force, security personnel recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and military equipment during the operation. The recovered items included one 7.62 mm HKG 3 assault rifle, one 5.56 mm A1 assault rifle, one 5.56 mm M22 assault rifle and two 7.62 mm AK-47 rifles. Security forces also recovered seven magazines of different arms, 298 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres and five tactical pouches.