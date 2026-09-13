Tight security is in place at Bharat Mandapam for the BRICS Summit 2026. Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory for VVIP movement. PM Modi is set to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from seven nations on the summit's final day.

Security checks and tight security arrangements are underway at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit 2026. Delhi Police on Sunday has issued a public advisory in view of traffic being affected across the national capital due to VVIP movement.

The police have urged the public to use public transport and follow designated alternative routes. Commuters heading to airports, railway stations, and ISBTs have been advised to allow extra travel time. Additionally, non-destined commercial vehicles have been barred from entering the city. They have been strongly advised to use the Metro for airport travel, as its service remains fully operational with no disruptions.

Final Day Agenda: Bilateral Meetings and Open Session

Meanwhile, the final day of New Delhi BRICS Summit will see participation of BRICS Member and Partner in an open session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slated to hold bilateral meetings with leaders from seven countries.

PM Modi's Bilateral Engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with leaders of South Africa, Kazakhstan, Philippines, Egypt and Burundi, Uganda and Nigeria. PM Modi will meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of BRICS Summit.

South Africa has been a core part of BRICS. President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the BRICS session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance & Strengthening Multilateralism’ on Saturday and visited the ‘Bharat Innovates’ exposition in New Delhi.

New Delhi Declaration 2026 Adopted

Earlier, on Saturday, BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the outcome as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”. The theme of this year's summit is “Building Resilience for Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainable Development.” (ANI)