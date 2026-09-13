Hyderabad's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations feature a 'Viksit Bharat 2047'-themed idol in Uppuguda, showcasing India's development. Separately, a youth association in Nagole has constructed a giant 72-foot eco-friendly Ganesha idol.

Viksit Bharat 2047-Themed Idol in Uppuguda

A Viksit Bharat 2047-themed Ganesh idol has been installed by the Mallikarjuna Nagar Youth Welfare Association at Lalitha Bagh in Uppuguda, Hyderabad, as part of its 50th-year Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The installation has been organised as part of the association's celebrations, with the theme focusing on India's development journey and the vision of a developed nation by 2047.

Speaking to ANI, Susheel Kumar, a member of the association, said the association had installed an Operation Sindoor-themed Ganesh idol last year and chose Viksit Bharat 2047 as this year's theme. “We wanted to showcase how our country will move forward in terms of development by 2047. We gave a special order to the artist with proper planning,” Susheel Kumar said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 should be known to every Indian. “We feel we should respect both God and the country. Through these celebrations, we will showcase the development envisioned for 2047,” he said.

Decorations Reflecting Development

The association has also put up decorations depicting development themes including manufacturing, agriculture and food processing, reflecting the Viksit Bharat theme.

A model of a bullet train has also been installed as part of the decorations to showcase technological progress from 1947 to 2047. The displays have been designed to highlight various aspects of India's development and the association's theme for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

72-Foot Eco-Friendly Ganesha in Nagole

Meanwhile, the youth association in the Nagole neighbourhood in Hyderabad have constructed an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesha for Ganesh Chaturthi. The Youth Association in Nagole highlighted 20 years of following the tradition with an organic, eco-friendly structure built by artisans from West Bengal and Telangana.

This year, they have constructed a 72-foot Lord Ganesha idol for Ganesh Chaturthi, taking their celebration to a notch higher. While talking to ANI, Praneeth, a member of Tiranga Association, said, "This year, we are taking up the Vinayaka Chavithi to the next level by hosting the 72-foot eco-friendly Ganesh idol. We have been doing this event for the past 20 years, and in the last 10 years, we have been motivated to make it eco-friendly. Since COVID, we've been increasing the idol size to 9 feet. So, this year also, if you look at the idol, we made it completely eco-friendly; even the pandal where the idol is standing is completely made of wood, and the binding materials used there are also completely organic cloth. So, we are highly motivated toward eco-friendliness, and we build our Ganesh right here."