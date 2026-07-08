Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika clarified in the Assembly that the alleged Rs 110 household tax collection in Uriamghat was the work of miscreants and should not be blamed on the Naga community, urging restraint to maintain cordial relations.

Assam Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday clarified in the Assam Legislative Assembly that the recent incident involving the alleged "collection of Rs 110 per household" from villages in the Uriamghat border area was the "handiwork of a few identified miscreants" and should not be "linked" to the Naga community or the Government of Nagaland, a release said.

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Details of the Incident

Replying to a notice under rule 54 raised by MLA Nurul Huda, the Minister said that according to a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police (Border), Golaghat, two individuals from Hukai Basti under Niuland district of Nagaland visited Rajapukhuri villages under Uriamghat Police Station on June 23 and handed over letters to the village headmen directing them to collect Rs 110 from every household. The letters purportedly sought house tax and census tax in the name of NSCN/GPRN (Nikki).

'Unfair to Blame Entire Community'

Hazarika stressed that it would be "unfair" and "inappropriate" to hold an entire community "responsible" for the unlawful acts of a "handful of anti-social elements". He urged everyone to exercise restraint and avoid making generalisations that could adversely affect the long-standing cordial relations between the people of Assam and Nagaland, it added.

Police Action and Security Measures

The Minister informed the House that the identities of the two accused have already been established and that they are currently absconding. "The matter has been communicated to the CRPF, neutral forces and the Border Magistrate, Sarupathar. police and security forces have intensified search operations, patrolling and surveillance in the border areas to apprehend the accused and prevent any untoward incident," it added.

Government Assures Safety, Vows Strict Action

He further stated that, as per the latest report, no information has been received indicating that any money was actually collected from the villagers. "The law and order situation in the area remains peaceful and under close monitoring by the police," it added. Reaffirming the commitment of the State Government towards the safety and security of people residing in border areas, Hazarika said that "strict legal action would be taken against those responsible and that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur."