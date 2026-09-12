Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended an NCC meet at Tezpur University, urging youth to adopt a 'Nation First' spirit. He stressed that national security is a collective responsibility encompassing all aspects of society, not just borders.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Saturday attended the National Security Awareness Programme and NCC Alumni Meet, organised by the NCC Directorate, North Eastern Region, at the KBR Auditorium, Tezpur University and called upon the youth to imbibe the spirit of ‘Nation First’.

National Security: A Collective Responsibility

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that love for the nation must find expression in responsible citizenship, respect for the Constitution, protection of national unity and integrity, and a resolute commitment to India’s democratic values. He said that national security is not confined to safeguarding the country’s borders but is a collective responsibility of every citizen, encompassing cyber security, economic and energy security, disaster preparedness, social harmony and the protection of public institutions.

NCC's Role in Nation-Building

Describing the NCC as a powerful institution for character-building and nation-building, Governor Acharya said that discipline, leadership, courage and a spirit of service cultivated among NCC cadets could inspire young people to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress and security. He urged NCC alumni to mentor the younger generation and remain actively engaged in community service and public awareness.

Navigating Security in the Digital Age

Referring to the changing nature of security in the digital age, the Governor stressed the need for technological awareness and responsible digital behaviour among youth.

Strengthening Border Communities

The Governor highlighted the strategic importance of border areas and described border villages as living sentinels of India’s sovereignty, culture and national spirit. He also referred to the Vibrant Villages Programme and called for greater youth engagement in strengthening border communities.

Universities' Role in Security Innovation

Speaking on the role of universities in national security, Governor Acharya called upon institutions such as Tezpur University to promote research and innovation in emerging areas including artificial intelligence, cyber security, drone technology, communications, space technology and disaster management, with special focus on the unique needs of Northeast India.

Fostering a National Security Movement

He also highlighted the "Governor Assam Rashtriya Suraksha Protsahan Yojana" and called upon the NCC, universities, alumni and civil society to transform the initiative into a broad-based movement for national security awareness and responsible citizenship.

The Governor expressed confidence that the message from Tezpur would inspire the youth to become vigilant, disciplined and responsible citizens, committed to safeguarding India’s unity, sovereignty, democratic institutions and constitutional values while contributing to the nation’s journey of progress.

The programme was attended by GOC, Gajraj Corps Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla; Additional Director General, NCC Directorate, North Eastern Region Major General Anurag Vij; Vice-Chancellor, Tezpur University Prof. Amarendra Kumar Das; Vice-Chancellor, Rabindranath Thakur Viswavidyalaya Prof. Manabendra Dutta Choudhury; Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S. S. Meenakshi Sundaram; senior defence and NCC officers; faculty members, NCC alumni, cadets and other dignitaries. (ANI)