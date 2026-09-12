HP Minister Vikramaditya Singh called for a regional dialogue with China on cross-border construction and hydro projects affecting the Himalayas. He highlighted the need for cooperation in disaster management as construction is causing widespread destruction.

HP Minister Urges Dialogue with China on Himalayan Ecology

Highlighting the acute climate vulnerabilities confronting the Himalayan region, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday advocated for a broader regional dialogue including engagement with China to address unchecked cross-border construction, hydroelectric projects, and disaster management.

Speaking to ANI, Singh underscored that heavy construction activities across both sides of the frontier are altering the fragile terrain and triggering widespread ecological disruption. "There is absolutely no doubt that regarding the states bordering China, be it Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, or the Northeastern states, as well as Nepal (which has recently witnessed a massive tragedy), the landscape is constantly changing. Massive construction, including hydroelectric projects, is underway whether on this side of the border or the other is causing destruction on a massive scale. I believe a dialogue on this matter is essential because this issue concerns not just one country but the entire region, specifically the Himalayan belt and China is a dominant player here. Therefore, I feel we should engage in talks with them regarding these subjects—including how to handle emergencies," Singh said.

BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today to attend the BRICS Summit 2026 under India’s chairship. Xi Jinping was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue. The Chinese President Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese news agency said.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus. BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. India's BRICS Chairship comes amid global economic fragmentation, technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate change and resource pressures. The expanded grouping provides a platform for cooperation on development, climate action, technology, energy and financial resilience, while also contributing to discussions on reforms in global institutions. For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms. (ANI)