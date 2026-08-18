Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan organised a programme for the Agriculture and Rural Development ministries to translate PM Modi's 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara' into action. He administered a pledge to officials and stakeholders to build a developed India.

To translate the 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day into action on the ground, a commitment programme for departments under the Ministries of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development was organised today in the national capital, on the initiative of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A Collective Commitment for a Developed India

The programme saw Chouhan administer a collective pledge to officials, employees, scientists, farmers, Lakhpati Didis, food processors, exporters, and representatives of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to contribute towards building a developed, prosperous, self-reliant, and empowered India. Minister of State Bhagirath Choudhary and Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani, along with the Secretaries of all four departments, were also present on the occasion, a release said.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said PM Narendra Modi, through the 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara', has presented a clear roadmap for building a developed India. Agriculture and food processing constitute an important pillar of this vision. He said India must focus not only on increasing agricultural production but also on ensuring quality, safety, and compliance with global standards so that products of Indian farmers can establish a strong presence in international markets.

Chouhan said the programme was not merely a formal event, but a collective commitment of the entire agriculture and rural development ecosystem. He said armers, scientists, officials, employees, processors, exporters, women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Farmer Producer Organisations are all equal stakeholders in this effort and every individual has an important responsibility, and all must work together to realise the Prime Minister's vision.

Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly called upon citizens to place national interest above personal interests and make duty the defining principle of their lives. He said government service is a commitment to serving the nation and its people. Serving farmers, the poor, mothers and sisters, and rural communities is akin to serving Bharat Mata. Performing one's responsibilities with honesty and sincerity is true patriotism.

Chouhan said the first responsibility for fulfilling the commitments made by the Prime Minister from the Red Fort rests with ministers, officials, and employees. He called upon all officials and employees to set clear goals for their respective departments, prepare concrete roadmaps and implement them with dedication, integrity, and hard work. He said the Prime Minister's commitments can be fulfilled only when all of us accept them as our own and work towards achieving them.

From Farm to Global Markets

Chouhan further said that connecting Indian agriculture from the farm to global markets is the need of the hour. Indian farmers produce a diverse range of products, including chillies, spices, fruits, flowers, traditional food products, and several other agricultural commodities. He said improving the quality of these products and preparing them in line with the requirements of global markets can significantly expand opportunities for farmers. Through food processing, packaging, branding, and exports, farmers' incomes can be increased substantially.

The Minister said farmers, processors, and exporters are interconnected, and therefore there is a need to bring all stakeholders onto a common platform and work in a coordinated manner. Chouhan said if Indian agricultural products demonstrate quality, purity, and reliability, global markets will readily accept them. The demand for products produced through natural farming, organic farming, and chemical-free farming is increasing in India and across the world. Farmers must therefore be provided with technical guidance, market intelligence, and better processing facilities.

State and District-Level Roadmaps

Chouhan also added that in addition to a national-level agricultural roadmap, separate agricultural roadmaps should be prepared for every state and district. He said climatic conditions, soil, water availability, and cropping patterns vary across different regions of India. Therefore, plans for crop production, processing, and marketing should be designed according to local conditions.

He emphasised the need for scientific assessment of demand for different crops in domestic and international markets. Based on such assessments, farmers can be engaged in dialogue and encouraged to adopt suitable crops, improve quality and use modern agricultural practices. The Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, state governments, and other institutions must work together to take new technologies to farmers, he said. Chouhan said that greater use of technology, mechanisation, artificial intelligence, improved seeds and modern agricultural practices can help increase both production and productivity.

Government's Key Priorities

Union Minister said the government's priorities for the agriculture sector are to increase production, reduce costs, improve quality and ensure remunerative prices for farmers. He said farmers must receive timely and accurate information related to weather, markets and production. Special attention is being given to natural farming, organic farming, irrigation, water conservation, crop diversification and other sources of agriculture-based income. Integrated farming systems and models based on local resources should be developed to enhance farmers' incomes.

Chouhan said the achievements of the agriculture sector are significant, but they are milestones and not the final destination. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set new goals, and all departments must now work with greater speed and seriousness to achieve them. (ANI)