Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, Chairman of the AKDN, arrived in Mumbai to meet Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. He earlier met Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to discuss grassroots collaboration and President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), has arrived at Maharashtra Lok Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday ahead of his scheduled meeting with Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

According to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V is scheduled to meet Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Lok Bhavan during his visit to the state.

Discussions on Development in Gujarat

Earlier on Saturday, the Prince paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. During the meeting, they discussed opportunities for grassroots-level collaboration with the State Government for the State’s holistic and sustainable development, as well as the Aga Khan Development Network's development-focused initiatives.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V is the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and the Chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network. He has made significant contributions to environmental conservation, climate change mitigation, education, skill development, entrepreneurship, and improving the quality of life of underprivileged and vulnerable communities.

Welcoming Prince Rahim Aga Khan V to Gujarat, the Chief Minister said the Aga Khan Development Network’s (AKDN) focus on sustainable development, education, skill development, enterprise promotion, and empowering underprivileged and vulnerable communities aligns with Gujarat’s development philosophy.

Describing water conservation as an important part of Gujarat’s sustainable development, the Gujarat CM highlighted the State’s large-scale efforts in water conservation, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and rejuvenation of water bodies. He also stated that water conservation has become a people’s movement across the State.

During discussions on Gujarat’s contribution to millets and natural farming, the Chief Minister stated that the State has undertaken various initiatives to promote the production, processing, and value addition of millets.

Meeting with President Droupadi Murmu

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V at Rashtrapati Bhavan and appreciated the work undertaken by the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), highlighting the role of non-profit organisations in improving people's quality of life in partnership with governments.

In a post on X, the President’s Secretariat said that President Murmu appreciated the work of the AKDN, highlighting how non-profit organisations, in partnership with the government, can play a meaningful role in improving people's quality of life.

"His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President appreciated the work undertaken by the Aga Khan Development Network and said it demonstrates how non-profit organisations, working in partnership with the government, can improve people's quality of life," the post read. (ANI)