CPI(M) leader MA Baby called BRICS an 'anti-capitalist movement' and hoped for a unified resolution against capitalist aggression, while also questioning the Modi government's commitment and calling for his own party to self-reflect.

BRICS as an Anti-Capitalist Movement

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby on Sunday said BRICS had been functioning as an “anti-capitalist movement” until recently and expressed hope that the grouping would adopt a unified resolution against what he described as capitalist aggression. CPI(M) General Secretary made the remarks while inaugurating the CPI(M)’s expanded state committee meeting, convened to review the lapses that contributed to the party’s severe electoral defeat.

“BRICS was functioning as an anti-capitalist movement until recently. All the countries from the BRICS made a stand against capitalist agitation. Now there is hopeful news that the BRICS summit is to pass a unified resolution against this,” the CPI(M) leader said.

He, however, questioned whether any such resolution would translate into a change in the policies of the Narendra Modi government. “Even if the Modi government signs this resolution, he’ll continue his deeds,” the CPI(M) general secretary said.

On INDIA Alliance's Performance

Baby also reflected on the electoral performance of the Opposition and said the INDIA alliance could have posed a stronger challenge to the BJP had it worked more effectively. “INDIA alliance could have failed BJP if they worked more effectively,” he said.

CPI(M) to Self-Reflect

Turning to the CPI(M)’s own political challenges, Baby said the party must critically examine its past, acknowledge its shortcomings and discuss its future role in society. “Communists are living in the past. What have the communists done to our society? What will the communists do in the future? We should discuss,” he said.

He highlighted the CPI(M)’s historical role in Kerala, particularly in challenging the feudal system, while acknowledging that the party had also made mistakes. “The Communist Party has the history of ending feudalism in Kerala. We make mistakes. We’ll confess, rejuvenate, discuss and correct ourselves,” Baby said.

Role of the Younger Generation

Baby also referred to the role of the younger generation in challenging authoritarianism, saying Generation Z had demonstrated that it would not submit to what he described as a fascist government. “Gen Z have shown us that they won’t bow down to a fascist government. Even Modi and Amit Shah surrendered in front of students,” he said.

BRICS Summit and New Delhi Declaration

His remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where he stressed the need for greater resilience and preparedness among member countries amid rising global tensions.

At the summit, BRICS leaders had unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration on Saturday. The declaration expressed concern over escalating tensions in West Asia, called for maximum restraint and reaffirmed support for a lasting two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The grouping also called for an immediate end to unilateral economic sanctions and voiced concern over rising protectionist policies and tariff barriers. India is hosting the two-day BRICS Summit on September 12-13 under its 2026 chairship theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” (ANI)

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