A python was found hiding inside the bonnet of a parked car in Mumbai’s Dahisar West on Sunday, startling residents of a building in Kandarpada. A snake rescue team was called and safely removed the reptile. After a veterinary examination confirmed it was healthy, the python was released into Sanjay Gandhi National Park, officials said.

Residents of a residential building in Mumbai's Dahisar West were in for a major surprise on Sunday when a python was discovered hiding inside the bonnet of a parked car. The incident took place in Kandarpada, where the car had been left parked near the building. When residents opened the bonnet, they were shocked to see the large snake inside.

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Residents panic after spotting python

The unexpected sight quickly caused panic among people in the building. Residents kept their distance as the python remained inside the vehicle.

A snake rescue team was called to the spot to handle the situation. The rescuers carefully removed the python from the car without causing harm to the reptile.

The unusual rescue was later captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

Python examined after rescue

Following the rescue, the python was reportedly examined by a veterinarian. The examination found the reptile to be in good health.

The python was subsequently released safely into Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a large protected forest area in Mumbai that is home to several species of wildlife.

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Unusual scare leaves residents startled

The incident left residents shaken, as few would expect to find a python inside the bonnet of a parked car.

While the snake was eventually rescued without injury, the unusual discovery served as a startling reminder of the wildlife encounters that can occur in and around Mumbai’s green areas.