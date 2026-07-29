Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed the BJP government for the highest number of paper leaks, stating the responsibility lies with them. He linked the large-scale youth protests in Delhi to the government's failure to secure exams.

SP Chief Blames BJP Govt for Rampant Paper Leaks

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the issue of paper leaks, alleging that the maximum number of such incidents have occurred under the current regime's watch. Speaking to reporters, the SP leader emphasised that the responsibility for these lapses lies squarely with the government. "The responsibility lies with today's government. We have already stated this in the House. The general public knows that the highest number of paper leaks have happened during the BJP government's tenure," Yadav said.

He further linked the recent large-scale youth protests in the national capital to the government's failure to secure competitive examinations. "It is because of these failures that such a large number of youth and young people gathered here in Delhi," he added.

Questions Efficacy of Existing Laws

Responding to allegations by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister that the Opposition was politicising the bill instead of discussing its merits, Yadav questioned the effectiveness of the existing legal framework. "The bill has been amended from the previous one. But under the previous law, how many people did they actually catch? In Uttar Pradesh alone, more than 20 paper leaks occurred. The government should disclose how many people have faced action and how many have been arrested," the SP chief said.

Alleges Nexus with Paper Leak Syndicates

Taking his criticism a step further, Yadav alleged a nexus between the ruling party and the paper leak syndicates. "When the government itself is involved, and people from their own party are involved, what can you expect from the law?" he questioned.

Yadav further called for a formal assurance from the government, after the Cockroach Janta party warned of protests again if the case is registered against students. "If a statement had been made in the House and the government had clearly stated that no cases would be filed and no action would be taken against protesters, the matter would have been cleared up," Yadav stated.

CPI MP Defends Opposition's Remarks in Parliament

Meanwhile, CPI MP P Sandosh defended the statements made by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Parliament, asserting that their remarks were based on facts. He further took a swipe at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, suggesting that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister is being kept "out of the loop" regarding the government's internal agenda.

Speaking to ANI, Sandosh dismissed the possibility of legal action or complaints against speeches made within the House. "It's a political statement based on facts, and there is no point in registering a case or a complaint against those who spoke in the Parliament. You defend politically. One shouldn't start crying like small children. In politics, there are allegations and counter-allegations, and one has to reconcile with that fact," he said.

The CPI MP expressed his support for the Gandhi siblings, stating, "This is something based on facts, so why should anyone be worried? Just counter it if it is not true. In this case, we support Rahul and Priyanka because they aptly stated the points."