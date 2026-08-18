Union Health Minister JP Nadda underwent an angioplasty at AIIMS in New Delhi on August 17 and is currently stable. He was admitted to the hospital's cardiology department on August 14 for observation after complaining of uneasiness.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda underwent angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Monday and is currently stable, the hospital said.

According to a press release issued by AIIMS, "Shri JP Nadda, Hon'ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, underwent angioplasty on 17th August 2026 and is stable and under observation in the Dept of Cardiology." https://x.com/aiims_newdelhi/status/2089607279175946384?s=20

Gujarat Leaders Wish Speedy Recovery

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi wished the minister a speedy recovery. "Wishing a speedy recovery and good health to Union Minister Shri JP Nadda Ji," Sanghavi said on X. https://x.com/sanghaviharsh/status/2089616245792579986?s=20

Gujarat Energy & Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel also wished for swift recovery of the minister. In a post on X, Patel wrote, "Wishing Shri JP Nadda Ji a swift recovery and continued good health." https://x.com/irushikeshpatel/status/2089619421581230441?s=20

Nadda Admitted for Observation on August 14

On August 14, Nadda was admitted to the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS, Delhi, for observation after he was evaluated for uneasiness with tests, including a coronary angiography.

According to the press release issued by AIIMS, Nadda was evaluated for uneasiness on the evening of August 13 and underwent tests including a coronary angiography. "Shri JP Nadda, Hon'ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, was evaluated for uneasiness with tests including a coronary angiography on the evening of 13th August 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology," AIIMS said in the press release. (ANI)