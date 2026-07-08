AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal slammed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, calling it 'inhumane' and 'anti-constitution'. He submitted a memorandum to the CM demanding its withdrawal and an end to alleged 'push-back' operations.

AIUDF's Demands to Assam Government

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and MLA Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state should be withdrawn, alleging that it is "against humanity" and the Constitution, while also urging the state government to stop alleged "push-back" operations and ensure proper legal verification before any deportation.

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Speaking to reporters after submitting a memorandum to the Assam Chief Minister, the AIUDF chief said the memorandum contained three key demands: withdrawal of the UCC, an end to deportations without proper verification, and a halt to alleged push-back operations. Explaining the demands placed before the Assam government through the memorandum, Ajmal said, "There were three points. First, regarding the UCC, you should withdraw the UCC you have implemented; it is not merely anti-religion, but against humanity itself. Second, stop the deportations; if you do proceed, first verify the legal proof. Only after examining all the facts, and if they are indeed foreigners, should you take action... Third, 'Push-back' operations must stop... If they are truly from Bangladesh, send them back; we have no problem with that..."

'UCC is Inhumane': Ajmal to Approach Supreme Court

Ajmal also said his party would challenge the UCC before the Supreme Court, alleging that it violates constitutional principles. "As long as the Supreme Court is open, we will approach it; we will knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. The UCC is inhumane. It is not merely a matter of being anti-Muslim; it goes against the very essence of humanity and the principles of our Constitution. Dr Ambedkar spoke against such measures. It violates constitutional provisions, so we cannot accept it," Ajmal added.

Understanding the Assam UCC Bill 2026

The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill establishes a single civil legal framework for all residents governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships, according to the state government. The draft bill proposes mandatory registration of marriages and live-in relationships, while setting defined timelines and penalties for non-compliance. As per the draft, marriages are required to be registered within 60 days of the ceremony, while live-in relationships must be registered within 30 days. Deliberate failure to register marriage or divorce within the stipulated 60-day period will attract a penalty of Rs 10,000, a statement said.

The bill excludes Scheduled Tribes from its purview to preserve their constitutional protections, while replacing religion-based personal laws to "ensure absolute equality and gender justice. The introduced bill prohibits polygamy, while setting a standardised legal age of 21 years for grooms and 18 years for brides. "Crucially, the legislation safeguards cultural diversity by granting full freedom of ritual, allowing marriages to be solemnised through any existing religious ceremony or custom, including Vedic Bibah, Ahom Chaklong, Saptapadi, Ashirvad, Nikah, Holy Union, Anand Karaj," the statement by the Assam Information Centre read. (ANI)