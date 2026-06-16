BJP's Dilip Ghosh said TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's name appears in many cases as the ED probe begins. Ghosh also defended the PM's upcoming Yoga Day event at Kolkata's Red Road, criticising objections raised against the venue.

Ghosh on ED probe against Abhishek Banerjee

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues its investigation into Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal leader Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday alleged that Banerjee's name has appeared in multiple cases.

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Addressing reporters in Kolkata, Ghosh said the probe had begun and expressed hope that it would proceed further. "The investigation has started, and let's see how far it goes. His name comes up in many cases," Ghosh said.

His remarks come after Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the ED on Monday for questioning, during which he said he was interrogated for around 11 hours. Banerjee further stated that he would not be intimidated and would appear again if summoned by the agency.

Yoga Day venue controversy

Ghosh also commented on the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming Yoga Day programme scheduled for June 21 in Kolkata. Defending the decision to hold the event at Red Road, Ghosh said the venue had been used in the past for religious gatherings and criticised objections raised over its selection.

"Before this, for the last many years, Namaz used to be offered at Red Road, even though there are many mosques. Today, questions are being raised regarding this event when the PM is coming," he said.

He further said that the choice of venue and security arrangements were being made in the public interest. "If this program had taken place in any other ground, the area around it would have been closed to the public due to security protocols. All that is happening is in the public interest," Ghosh added.

The BJP leader also urged critics to respect administrative and legal procedures, saying, "These people should learn to limit themselves within the law."

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