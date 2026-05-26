Banda's Record 48.2°C: How Sand Mafia Turned It Into a Furnace | Uma Shankar Pandey’s Warning

Padma Shri awardee and water conservationist Uma Shankar Pandey exposes the man-made crisis behind Banda’s record 48.2°C heatwave. In this exclusive interview, he reveals how rampant illegal sand mining in Ken River, mountain blasting, tree felling for Bundelkhand Expressway, and concrete explosion destroyed natural cooling systems in Bundelkhand.Learn the shocking environmental impact, water crisis, mafia involvement, and urgent solutions for saving rivers, groundwater, and lives. A must-watch for climate, environment, and India sustainability discussions.In this video: 00:00 - Intro01:08 – Banda 48.2°C: Sand Mafia Killing The Heat Shield?05:35 – 10,000 Trucks Removing Sand Daily!08:00 - JCBs & Excavators Digging 300+ Feet Deep09:50 - No Trees To Cool Air12:00 - UP-MP Border Mafia Nexus15:20 - Future: Complete Water Disappearance

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