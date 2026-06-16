Pritam Retiring like Arijit Singh? | Best of Pritam Music | Top 20 Songs of Pritam | Trending Music

Bollywood’s melody king Pritam has sparked retirement rumours after his cryptic post left fans emotional. From timeless romantic songs to chart-topping anthems, revisit Pritam’s 20 biggest hits that changed Hindi music forever. A special tribute to the composer who gave generations unforgettable melodies.In this video:0:00 – Pritam Retirement Rumours1:55 – Connection Drawn Between Pritam and Arijit’s Recent Career Move3:40 – 20 Iconic Songs That Made Pritam a Bollywood Music Legend

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