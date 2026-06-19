A heartwarming viral video shows a 50-year-old woman confidently returning to her college to appear for an exam after 35 years. The clip, shared by Manju Narang, has received immense love online for its inspiring message that it's never too late to learn.

A heartwarming video of a 50-year-old woman returning to appear for her college exam after more than three decades has been winning attention online. Social media users have responded favourably to the video because of its honesty and simplicity, which also serves as a reminder that learning may begin again at any point in life. She is seen entering her college campus in the film with assurance and obvious joy, capturing a moment that is inspiring and intimate.

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The clip was originally shared on Instagram by Manju Narang. The caption reads, “‘Padhai karne ki koi umar nahi hoti’ got real. Student at 50, college exam class.” Adding a humorous touch, the on-screen text says, “POV: It’s been 35 years and you’re still clearing your back papers.”

In the video, the woman speaks to the camera as she prepares to enter her college. She says, “Guys, aaj mere college mein exam hai aur aaj meri entry college mein hone waali hai. Main exam ke liye ja rahi hoon.” Her tone is light, almost playful, as she walks towards the campus, visibly calm yet excited. In the background, her son is heard encouraging her with a simple, “All the best."

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Internet Reacts

Viewers have responded to the video in droves, many of them moved by her self-assurance and tenacity. "Wah mummy wah, tusi cha gaye," a user said. "Imagine asking answers from aunty during the exam," said someone else.

A user added, “Beautiful student, all the best.” One of the more emotional responses read, “I wish I had the privilege to help her clear her back papers. That would be a career achievement for me. Aunty, academics thrive because of people like you who have the audacity and hunger to study or even return to study at this age.”

Others kept it light, with comments like, “Never give up, final boss,” and “Best of luck aunty, I’m so proud of you.”