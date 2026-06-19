A viral video from Bengaluru captures a man's heartwarming interaction with a specially-abled Zomato delivery person. The man, Sai Harsha, praised the rider's inspiring work and offered a small tip, a gesture that has since been widely appreciated online for its show of respect and gratitude.

The touching interaction between a guy from Bengaluru and a specially-abled delivery person employed by Zomato has since garnered a lot of attention online for its straightforward show of respect and gratitude.

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User Sai Harsha recorded a video of the event on Instagram, showing his conversation with the delivery person during a standard meal drop-off. In the video, Harsha approached the rider—who was riding a bike equipped with extra support features—and struck up a quick chat praising his work. He informed the delivery partner that what he was doing was "truly amazing" and enquired about the overall level of kindness and assistance he received throughout his deliveries. The rider gave a good response, pointing out that the majority of patrons were cordial and helpful.

Harsha then thanked him personally for his work, calling him “inspiring,” before handing over a Rs 100 tip as a small gesture of appreciation. The delivery agent was seen smiling as he rode away, concluding the interaction on a warm note. The caption on the post read, “Some deliveries stay with you longer than the food.”

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Social Media Reacts

Some readers underlined the emotional effect of the meeting, pointing out that the chat was memorable not because of the monetary tip, but because the delivery agent was treated with respect and genuine gratitude.

They discovered that little gestures such as calling someone "Sir" or taking the time to appreciate their efforts may have a major impact in service-based employment.

Others viewed the film as an example of inclusive labour participation, pointing out that people who overcome physical obstacles continue to make vital contributions across industries, including last-mile deliveries.

They added that such visibility helps normalise disability in everyday work environments rather than treating it as exceptional.

A section of users also expressed admiration for the delivery agent’s positivity, noting that his calm and friendly response reflected resilience despite potential challenges on the job.