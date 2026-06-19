A South Korean municipal employee, Nam Young-sik, has gone viral after attempting to join a Zoom meeting while riding a roller coaster. To maintain the illusion of being at home, he used a homemade green screen and a virtual background. The hilarious video captures his struggle to remain composed during the ride's twists and turns.

If you attended a Zoom meeting while on a roller coaster, would your coworkers notice? A South Korean man chose to test that theory, and the outcome has gone viral on the internet. In a video that is quickly making the rounds on social media, Nam Young-sik, a municipal employee from South Korea, tried to take part in what looked to be a standard video conference while riding a fast roller coaster. While the premise sounds absurd enough on its own, the execution made the stunt even more entertaining.

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Despite being thrown through the ride's twists, turns, drops, and high-speed parts, Young-sik is shown in the video doing his best to look composed and professional. Unsurprisingly, the attempt to conceal his position turned out to be very difficult, resulting in a hilarious scenario that has left viewers in stitches.

Young-sik set up a homemade green screen behind his seat and placed a laptop in front of him to further enhance the illusion. He appeared to be sitting comfortably at home thanks to the arrangement, which made a virtual background appear in the video conference window.

The false backdrop resembled a well organised living room, allowing him to preserve the illusion of a typical remote work setting. At first sight, the background appeared conventional, but the roller coaster's fast shifting motions threatened to reveal the lie.

What makes the video really fascinating is Young-sik's attempt to remain calm during the trip. As the coaster went over tremendous dips and abrupt twists, he kept trying to appear interested and involved, as if he were having a typical office meeting.

It was obviously easier said than done to keep a neutral countenance in those circumstances. His ability to maintain the illusion was put to the test by each abrupt movement, which made the contrast between his professional manner and the chaotic circumstances all the more amusing.

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Both the inventiveness of the arrangement and the seeming impossibility of concealing a roller coaster ride during a live conference have pleased viewers of the video, which has garnered a lot of attention online.