Qatar World Cup 2022: Here's what Messi thinks about Argentina being favourites to win

Lionel Messi's Argentina has been pegged as one of the favourites to lift the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. But does the Argentinian superstar believe that La Albiceleste stands a strong chance to lift the coveted trophy? Here's what the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star said:

The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi's last outing in the showpiece event. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has had an illustrious career, breaking all sorts of records. However, the coveted trophy on the world stage has eluded him thus far, and there's no doubt that La Albiceleste would want to make the tournament the most memorable one for the 35-year-old legend. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: 5 records Argentina's Lionel Messi could break in showpiece event

Several fans, football pundits and prediction companies have pegged Messi's Argentina as favourites to win the World Cup in Qatar this year. Recently, EA Sports FIFA World Cup 2022 video game too predicted that Argentina would lift the coveted trophy and Messi would take home both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball for being the competition's top goal scorer and best player, respectively. It is also being predicted that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would score 8 goals during Argentina's road to the historic win in the Gulf nation.

However, how does the former Barcelona legend feel about Argentina being one of the strong favourites to win Qatar World Cup 2022? In a candid interview with Universo Valdano on Moviestar+, Messi said, "We didn't have many clashes against European teams. I think we're in a good moment, but we must not fall into the error of people's madness and believe we're favourites to win the World Cup. We have to be realistic and take it step by step." Also read: Argentina predicted to lift Qatar World Cup 2022; here's how many goals Messi could score

When asked who he considers major contenders to win the upcoming 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, Messi added, "Despite the injuries, I think France have a great team for the World Cup. Brazil have great players; they have Ney. They have a good team for the World Cup. Spain is a team that is very clear about their style. They make you run, they get the ball out, and they have players with a lot of quality. Spain have a lot of it, and they play the same way every game, no matter who the opponent is."

Argentina will kickstart their World Cup 2022 campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22. Messi's team will also play against Mexico and Poland in their Group C clash. Fans will await with bated breath to witness the competition between the Argentinian legend when he faces Polish and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski on December 1. The contest is undoubtedly expected to be a mouth-watering one. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo vs Messi - Stats that prove which legend dominates world stage

Messi has had a long career playing at the greatest level. The PSG star has witnessed how football has changed over time and thinks it will continue to change. Providing inputs on the future of football, the Argentinian icon said, "I think football has changed a lot. It's more difficult to see a player who is different, who is out of the ordinary… Because from a young age you are forced to play in a certain way. And that's the problem."

