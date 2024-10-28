Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

A massive fire erupted at an illegal firecracker shop on Sunday (October 27) around 9 pm in Pragati Maha Vidyalaya, Hanuman Tekdi, Hyderabad. The fire spread quickly, engulfing as many as 8 cars parked at the site. Upon receiving reports of the fire, Abids police swiftly alerted fire services. As many as four fire tenders were deployed, and firefighters battled the flames, eventually managing to bring the blaze under control.

The incident sparked panic among local residents, commuters, and neighboring shop owners, as thick smoke billowed from the area. In a coordinated evacuation, over 23 firefighters rescued 12 individuals from the burning building. Two women, who sustained burns on their hands, were rushed to a nearby private hospital.

Following the incident, the officials barricaded the building and secured the area. A case of fire accident has been registered, and authorities are working to arrest the owner of the firecracker shop.