Qatar World Cup 2022: Ronaldo vs Messi - Stats that prove which legend dominates world stage

Football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are undoubtedly two of the greatest players of all time, but they have yet to win the coveted World Cup in their illustrious careers, a scenario that both players will be anxious to reverse at the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the greatest players in modern-day football history. Yet, the coveted World Cup trophy eludes both these legends. In the upcoming showpiece event in Qatar, the two iconic players will want to reverse that and lead Portugal and Argentina to a victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022, respectively. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: When Gerard Pique gave one of the finest answers to raging debate

The legendary Ronaldo is still going strong at 37 and playing for Manchester United in the Premier League and Portugal internationally. Messi, a former Barcelona player who is now a star for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and captain of the Argentina national team, is 35 years old and is in sublime form this season. When this year's tournament kicks off on November 20, it could give the two superstars one last chance to clinch World Cup glory in their illustrious careers. The two icons have participated in four World Cups each. Here's a look at how they fared:

Ronaldo has experienced a World Cup career that falls well short of the extraordinary standards he has set in club competitions, despite winning the Euro 2016 with Portugal. The Portuguese talisman has scored a goal in every World Cup edition he has played. However, the former Real Madrid icon has a mediocre overall scoring record on the world stage. Ronaldo has 7 goals and 2 assists in 17 appearances for Portugal. The legendary striker has played 1,474 minutes for his country and has a hat-trick to his name. Goals per game: 0.41

Minutes per goal: 210.6

Minutes per assist: 163.8

Shots on target: 33

Successful dribbles: 36

Key passes: 22

Aerial duels: 13

Free kick attempts: 24

Man of the match: 1

The closest Ronaldo has gotten to winning the World Cup came in 2006, during his inaugural participation, when Portugal lost to France in the semifinals in Germany. Portugal has struggled since, and they will be hoping for better in Qatar after beating Turkey and North Macedonia in the playoffs to advance. In the upcoming showpiece event, Portugal has been drawn in Group H against Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea. Their first clash takes place with the African nation on November 24. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Don't want Messi's Argentina to lift trophy, says Brazilian great Ronaldo

Messi came closest to bagging the FIFA World Cup in 2014 in Brazil when Germany defeated Argentina in the final after the former Barca legend scored four goals in seven appearances in the tournament. Given his prodigious talent, six goals in 19 World Cup appearances is disappointing. The 2010 edition in South Africa was particularly frustrating, as Messi failed to score a single goal ending with Argentina's exit in the quarterfinals. In the 2006 and 2018 editions, the Argentinian managed a solitary strike. Messi has 6 goals and 5 assists in 19 appearances for Argentina on the world stage. The legendary forward has played 1,624 minutes for his country. Goals per game: 0.32

Minutes per goal: 270.7

Minutes per assist: 147.6

Shots on target: 28

Successful dribbles: 110

Key passes: 54

Aerial duels: 3

Free kick attempts: 16

Man of the match: 8

In the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, Argentina has drawn against Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico in Group C. Fans would hope the clash with the latter two nations would be a cakewalk. All eyes will be on a gruelling clash between Messi and Lewandowski when Argentina faces Poland on December 1. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: This video proves how Lionel Messi could inspire Argentina to lift trophy

