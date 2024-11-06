Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru's Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara, spanning 3.14 km, is set to open for public service tomorrow. The new segment, approved on October 4, includes three stations and aims to ease traffic congestion, benefiting residents from Nelamangala, Tumkur, and Makali.

First Published Nov 6, 2024, 1:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

Bengaluru witnessed a significant milestone in its metro expansion today as Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) DK Shivakumar, along with MP Tejasvi Surya and other dignitaries, travelled on the newly extended stretch of the Green Line, from Yeshwantpur to Madavara. The metro extension, which connects Nagasandra to Madavara, is set to begin its commercial services tomorrow, November 7.

The new segment, spanning 3.14 kilometres, was officially approved by the Railway Safety Commissioner on October 4, after eight years of development. The extension fulfils the long-held aspirations of residents from Nelamangala, Tumkur, and Makali, providing them with much-needed connectivity.

Bengaluru metro tickets to rise after 7 years; Minimum fare to be Rs 15

The newly added stations—Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara—are expected to ease traffic congestion along Tumkur Road, offering more commuting options to passengers. The extension was inaugurated without any grand VIP programs, mirroring last year’s simple opening of the Byappanahalli to KR Puram segment on the Purple Line.

The Green Line now operates on an extended 34.14-kilometer route, with 32 stations, including the newly added stops. Before this extension, the Green Line ran from Nagasandra to Silk Institute. The new stations will be crucial in providing a smooth and efficient travel experience for the residents of the surrounding areas.

Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! BMRCL to open Nagasandra-Madavara stretch on Green line today

MP Tejasvi Surya, who was also present during the trial run, expressed his excitement about the new stretch and its potential to improve Bengaluru’s public transport system. “This extension will make daily commutes much easier and faster for thousands of people,” he said.

The commercial service from Nagasandra to Madavara Metro is scheduled to begin tomorrow, bringing relief to the daily commuters who have long-awaited better transportation options in this region.

