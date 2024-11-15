Yogi govt aims for fire-free Mahakumbh 2025 with enhanced safety measures

Additionally, state-of-the-art equipment is being deployed, including AI-powered fire detection cameras to monitor potential fire outbreaks. Firefighters will be stationed in each sector, and response times have been reduced to just two minutes to quickly contain any incidents.

The Yogi government is making extensive preparations to ensure Mahakumbh 2025 is safe for devotees, with a strong focus on preventing fire-related incidents. To address fire safety, the government has significantly increased the number of fire personnel and special fire vehicles.

Additionally, state-of-the-art equipment is being deployed, including AI-powered fire detection cameras to monitor potential fire outbreaks. Firefighters will be stationed in each sector, and response times have been reduced to just two minutes to quickly contain any incidents. The government's goal is to conduct Mahakumbh 2025 as a zero-fire event, with the Fire department working tirelessly to make this vision a reality.

Pramod Sharma, the Chief Fire Officer of Prayagraj and the Nodal Officer for Mahakumbh, shared that efforts are being made to ensure Mahakumbh 2025 is a zero-fire incident event. Extensive preparations have been made, including the deployment of advanced rescue tenders and 200 specially trained rescue teams. To control fire incidents in the akhadas, 5,000 special fire extinguishers are being provided.

Additionally, AI-enabled fire detection cameras will be installed throughout the event for the first time. These cameras will monitor fire incidents and instantly send alerts to the control room, allowing fire stations to respond within just two minutes. The goal is to ensure quick action to contain any fire emergencies and keep the event safe for all attendees.

The Chief Fire Officer further mentioned that compared to the 2019 Kumbh, significantly more manpower and vehicles are being deployed for Mahakumbh 2025. In 2019, 43 temporary fire stations were set up, but for 2025, this number will increase to 50. Similarly, the number of temporary fire posts will rise from 15 to 20, and fire watch towers will increase from 43 to 50. Additionally, over 7,000 fire hydrants will be installed, compared to 4,200 in 2019. The number of fire reserve water tanks will also double, from 75 to more than 150.

In terms of manpower, 1,551 personnel were deployed in 2019, while this year the number has been increased to 2,071. The number of fire vehicles has nearly doubled, from 166 to 351, ensuring a robust and swift response to any fire incidents during the event.

In the 2013 Kumbh, there were 612 fire incidents, resulting in six fatalities and 15 burn injuries. However, under the leadership of the Yogi government, the 2019 Kumbh saw a significant improvement, with only 55 fire incidents, but no fatalities or burn injuries, thanks to meticulous planning and strict safety measures.

For Mahakumbh 2025, the Yogi government is taking even further steps to ensure safety, aiming to reduce fire incidents to zero. This includes deploying more manpower, vehicles, and advanced devices, some of which will be used for the first time at the event. Firefighters have received special training, and practical sessions for all core groups have been arranged.

Additionally, the government has signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Services and the National Fire Service College in Nagpur for external audits, ensuring that the safety measures are up to the highest standards.

