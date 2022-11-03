Qatar World Cup 2022: This video proves how Lionel Messi could inspire Argentina to lift trophy

Legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi recently confirmed that the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar would be his last outing in the showpiece tournament. Several fans are rooting for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star to lift the coveted trophy and a video of the iconic footballer's speech before the Copa America 2021 final gives enthusiasts enough proof that he might just inspire his nation to a victory in the Middle Eastern country.

Over the recent weeks, several football fans and pundits have voiced their desire for Messi and his teammates in Argentina to lift the coveted trophy. What's also added to the 35-year-old's chances is his current form with the Parisian club. The former Barcelona legend, who struggled in his first year with the Ligue 1 champions, has been magical this season.

The last time Messi looked in such sublime touch was during the Copa America 2021, where he led Argentina to their first international title in 28 years. Defeating arch-rivals Brazil in the final was a hair-raising experience for those in Argentina, its players and fans of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner worldwide.

With just under three weeks left for Qatar World Cup 2022, Messi's Argentina is increasingly becoming one of the favourites to win the coveted title. And this video of the Argentina captain giving his pre-match speech ahead of the Copa America 2021 final against Brazil is testimony to his leadership skills. Fans now believe the legendary forward has all the ingredients to lift the World Cup that has eluded him throughout his career.

In his speech ahead of the Copa America 2021 final, Messi touched an emotional chord with the players, reminding them of what a win would mean to their families, friends and the entire country.

"We already know what Argentina and Brazil mean. I don't want to say anything today, just thank you, guys. Thank you very much for these 45 days. I told you on my birthday we have made a beautiful group, and I enjoyed it very much. 45 days where we travelled, ate, and were locked up in hotels. 45 days without seeing our family, guys," the Argentina captain said in the dressing room with players huddled around him.

"Dibu had a daughter and even he couldn't see her. He couldn't hold her in his arms. Chino also had a son, and he only got to see him for a little while. All for what? For this moment. Because we had a goal, and we are very close to achieving it," Messi had said.

"And you know what the best of all is? That this depends on us. That's why we are going to go out on the pitch, and we're going to raise the cup. We are going to take it to Argentina to enjoy it with our family and friends and those who have always supported us," the PSG star remarked.

"The last thing, with this I finish. There are no coincidences guys. This cup was going to be played in Argentina but God wanted it to be played in Brazil, so that we can win it at the Maracana and make it more beautiful for all of us. So go out to the pitch confident and calm, we'll take this cup home," Messi concluded.

Messi doesn't need to stir up the hunger of the Albiceleste; still, with that kind of intensity throughout the group, Lionel Scaloni's team will make for exciting World Cup viewing. Argentina will begin the competition in Group C, where they will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland to advance to the knockout stages.

Last month, Messi revealed that the upcoming World Cup would be his last outing in the showpiece event. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also spoke to Argentine media outlet DirecTV about how he views the South American country's chance of being the last team standing when the tournament ends on December 18.

"For us, it's hard to stay calm. Argentines, we always think we're the best, that we're candidates for the title, and many times it didn't happen that way," the PSG star said.

"But today, we are in a good moment, so people are already hoping and thinking that we will come back with the Cup. There are a lot of national teams in our case. But there is hope because we are in a good moment as a national team, as a group. We will fight. We are not afraid of anyone. We are ready to play anyone," the Argentinian superstar added.

(Image Credit: Getty Images)