700 kg of methamphetamine seized from a vessel off Gujarat's coast, 8 Iranians arrested

The Indian Navy, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Gujarat Police have made a massive bust, seizing 700 kg of methamphetamine from a vessel off Gujarat's coast and arresting eight Iranian nationals.

700 kg of methamphetamine seized from a vessel off Gujarat's coast, 8 Iranians arrested dmn
Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 6:19 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

New Delhi: In a coordinated operation, the Indian Navy, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Gujarat Police on Friday seized about 700-kg of meth at sea in Gujarat. 

They also arrested eight Iranian nationals from Indian territorial waters off the Gujarat coast.

Thai was the second major operation by these agencies in Gujarat this year. 

Acting upon the intelligence input, the agencies intercepted the suspicious boat which was carrying approx 700 kg of meth. 

Indian Navy Spokeperson Captain Vivek Madhwal said: “The Indian Navy is committed to ensuring a safe and secure maritime environment, while preventing illegal use of the seas.”

In a statement the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Deputy Director General (Operations) Gyaneshwar Singh said: “An operation codenamed ‘Sagar Manthan – 4’ was launched based on intelligence inputs. A vessel was identified and interdicted by the Navy by mobilising its maritime patrol assets.”

“A huge consignment of about 700 kg of Methamphetamine was interdicted in Indian Territorial waters. During this operation, eight foreign nationals were arrested who claim to be Iranians,” he added. 

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for a drug-free Bharat, our agencies today busted an international drug trafficking cartel and seized over approx. 700 kg of contraband meth in Gujarat.”

So far, a total of 11 Iranian nationals and 14 Pakistani nationals have been arrested while over 4,000-kg of drugs were seized from the Arabian Sea near Porbandar in a series of high-profile operations.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dehradun accident: Video shows youngster partying before fatal car crash (WATCH) dmn

Dehradun accident: Video shows youngsters partying before fatal car crash (WATCH)

Yogi goverment aims for fire-free Mahakumbh 2025 with enhanced safety measures AJR

Yogi govt aims for fire-free Mahakumbh 2025 with enhanced safety measures

UPPSC reschedules PCS prelims to December 22; Exam in single day vkp

UPPSC reschedules PCS prelims to December 22; Exam in single day

Dehradun accident: A look at India's drunk driving laws and penalties for adults and minors gcw

Dehradun accident: A look at India's drunk driving laws and penalties for adults and minors

Bengaluru woman accused of two auto bookings hurls abuse at driver video goes viral WATCH vkp

'Auto wala pareshan kar raha hai': Bengaluru woman's face-off with driver over two bookings goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Dehradun accident: Video shows youngster partying before fatal car crash (WATCH) dmn

Dehradun accident: Video shows youngsters partying before fatal car crash (WATCH)

Israel destroyed active nuclear weapons research facility in Iran, say researchers shk

Israel destroyed active nuclear weapons research facility in Iran, say researchers

football Manchester United overhaul: Players that Ruben Amorim should KEEP and SELL as transfer window approaches snt

Manchester United overhaul: Players that Ruben Amorim should KEEP and SELL as transfer window approaches

Canadian cop, caught on camera 'assaulting' Hindus during temple attack protest, cleared of any wrongdoing shk

Canadian cop, caught on camera 'assaulting' Hindus during temple attack protest, cleared of any wrongdoing

Yogi goverment aims for fire-free Mahakumbh 2025 with enhanced safety measures AJR

Yogi govt aims for fire-free Mahakumbh 2025 with enhanced safety measures

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon