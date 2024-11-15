700 kg of methamphetamine seized from a vessel off Gujarat's coast, 8 Iranians arrested

The Indian Navy, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Gujarat Police have made a massive bust, seizing 700 kg of methamphetamine from a vessel off Gujarat's coast and arresting eight Iranian nationals.

New Delhi: In a coordinated operation, the Indian Navy, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Gujarat Police on Friday seized about 700-kg of meth at sea in Gujarat.

They also arrested eight Iranian nationals from Indian territorial waters off the Gujarat coast.

Thai was the second major operation by these agencies in Gujarat this year.

Acting upon the intelligence input, the agencies intercepted the suspicious boat which was carrying approx 700 kg of meth.

Indian Navy Spokeperson Captain Vivek Madhwal said: “The Indian Navy is committed to ensuring a safe and secure maritime environment, while preventing illegal use of the seas.”

In a statement the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Deputy Director General (Operations) Gyaneshwar Singh said: “An operation codenamed ‘Sagar Manthan – 4’ was launched based on intelligence inputs. A vessel was identified and interdicted by the Navy by mobilising its maritime patrol assets.”

“A huge consignment of about 700 kg of Methamphetamine was interdicted in Indian Territorial waters. During this operation, eight foreign nationals were arrested who claim to be Iranians,” he added.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for a drug-free Bharat, our agencies today busted an international drug trafficking cartel and seized over approx. 700 kg of contraband meth in Gujarat.”

So far, a total of 11 Iranian nationals and 14 Pakistani nationals have been arrested while over 4,000-kg of drugs were seized from the Arabian Sea near Porbandar in a series of high-profile operations.

