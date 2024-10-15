Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    The Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) of the Greater Chennai Corporation said that Ayyapakkam recorded 3.3 cm of rain in just one hour, while Mugavilakkam in Alandur saw 3.09 cm during the same period.

    Chennai has been hit by heavy rains, with an average of 6.9 cm recorded in the last 24 hours. It is reportedly said that the downpour, measured from 8:30 am on Monday (October 14) to 8:00 am on Tuesday (October 15), caused severe waterlogging in several parts of the city. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Ennore in North Chennai recorded the highest rainfall at 10 cm, followed by Manali and Kolathur, which received 9 cm each.

    The heavy rains have led to waterlogging in key areas such as Kolathur, Vyasarpadi, Pulianthope, and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). In response, the Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed workers and motor pumps to drain stagnant water in affected regions, ensuring a quick resolution to prevent further disruptions.

    Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has assured the public that the government is fully prepared to tackle the monsoon challenges and is actively working to avoid the issues faced in previous years.

    Early this morning, Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected key areas near Narayanapuram Lake. They also visited the canal on Ambedkar Road, which helps redirect excess water from Kilkattalai Lake to Narayanapuram Lake. The team interacted with local residents to address concerns about water management and flood control measures.

