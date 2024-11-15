Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi among 2024 Globe Soccer Awards 'Best Player' nominees; sparks mixed reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi headline the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards Best Men’s Player nominees, igniting a wave of mixed reactions on social media platforms.

First Published Nov 15, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

The countdown to the 2024 Dubai Globe Soccer Awards has begun, and the announcement of the nominees for Best Men’s Player has set the internet ablaze. Among the list of world-class talents vying for the prestigious honor are football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, whose names instantly spark conversation around the globe.

Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese forward now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, continues to defy age with a stunning record. Since joining the club in 2023, he has made 79 appearances, scoring 68 goals. This season, Ronaldo has been in top form, netting 6 goals and providing 2 assists in just 9 Saudi Pro League matches.

Also read: Nations League Round up: England, Italy and Ireland shine with crucial wins; France struggles without Mbappe

On the other side of the globe, Lionel Messi, who now plies his trade at Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS), has once again shown his exceptional ability. With 23 goals and 13 assists to his name this season, Messi has been the standout performer in MLS, helping his team win the prestigious Supporters' Shield. While Inter Miami's campaign fell short in the MLS Cup playoffs, losing to Atlanta United, Messi's contribution remains undeniable.

These two footballing titans join an illustrious list of nominees, including Erling Haaland of Manchester City, the reigning Best Men’s Player, and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, who has taken the footballing world by storm with his sensational performances this season. Other notable names among the nominees include Mohammed Salah, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodri, and Lamine Yamal, highlighting the global nature of the competition.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2024 Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Best Men's Player:

1. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

3. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

4. Granit Xhaka (Aston Villa)

5. Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

6. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

7. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

8. Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City)

9. Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

10. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

11. William Saliba (Arsenal)

12. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

13. Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

14. Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

15. Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid)

16. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

17. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

18. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

19. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

20. Dani Olmo (Barcelona)

21. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

22. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

23. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

24. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

25. Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon)

26. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

27. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

28. Artem Dovbyk (Roma)

29. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

30. Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

31. Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

32. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

33. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

The Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, set to take place on December 27 alongside the 19th Dubai International Sports Conference, have long been a highlight of the football calendar. This year's nominees represent the best in the world, with Messi and Ronaldo once again proving that their influence stretches far beyond their respective leagues.

Also read: Chelsea star Cole Palmer reveals he was 'persuaded' to leave Man City; opens up about Euro 2024 frustrations

As the voting opens for the 15th edition of the awards, fans worldwide are eagerly debating who will claim the coveted Best Men’s Player title. Will one of the all-time greats, Messi or Ronaldo, add yet another accolade to their storied careers? While some ardent fans of the legendary footballers hope to see their favourite icon bag the award, there were many who also believed that some of the other names in the nomination list deserve the honour more than them.

Here's a look at how X users reacted to the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards 'Best Men's Player' nominations:

