Manchester United overhaul: Players that Ruben Amorim should KEEP and SELL as transfer window approaches

A breakdown of which players Manchester United should keep and sell under new manager Ruben Amorim as the January transfer window approaches.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 6:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

As Ruben Amorim settles into his new role as Manchester United manager, the Portuguese tactician is faced with the critical task of reshaping the squad he has inherited. With the January transfer window around the corner, the club has an opportunity to revamp its roster, addressing underperforming players while retaining key talents.

Here’s a breakdown of who United should keep and who they should sell under Amorim’s tenure.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Players to KEEP: Building the Core

Goalkeepers

  • Andre Onana: Despite early struggles, the Cameroonian has displayed improved form and is in contention for the Premier League Golden Glove. He remains the clear first-choice goalkeeper.
  • Tom Heaton: As a veteran presence, Heaton’s experience is valuable in guiding younger keepers, even if he rarely features on the pitch.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Defenders

  • Matthijs De Ligt: A recent signing with immense potential, De Ligt is expected to anchor United’s defense for years to come.
  • Lenny Yoro: The French youngster has shown promise and is seen as a key part of United’s defensive future.
  • Lisandro Martinez: While occasionally reckless, the Argentine’s defensive reliability makes him a solid squad option.
  • Diogo Dalot: A consistent performer at right-back, Dalot’s attacking and defensive abilities are crucial for Amorim’s system.
  • Noussair Mazraoui: The versatile Moroccan offers depth across the defensive line and has performed well since joining.
article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Midfielders

  • Manuel Ugarte: Having worked with Amorim at Sporting, Ugarte is poised to become a midfield lynchpin.
  • Kobbie Mainoo: At just 19, Mainoo’s talent is undeniable. Amorim plans to build the midfield around him.
  • Bruno Fernandes: The captain remains indispensable, providing leadership and creativity in the final third.
article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Attackers

  • Marcus Rashford: Though inconsistent, Rashford’s potential and proven goal-scoring ability make him a key asset.
  • Alejandro Garnacho: The 20-year-old Argentine is one of United’s brightest prospects and is expected to thrive under Amorim.
  • Amad Diallo: After a breakthrough year, Diallo’s pace and technical ability have made him an important attacking option.
  • Rasmus Hojlund: Still developing, the 21-year-old striker has the potential to become a lethal finisher under Amorim’s guidance.
article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Players to SELL: Clearing the Deadwood

Goalkeepers

  • Altay Bayindir: The Turkish international has struggled for game time behind Onana and deserves a move to a club where he can play regularly.

Defenders

  • Harry Maguire: Limited opportunities and injuries have diminished Maguire’s prospects. A move away could revitalize his career.
  • Victor Lindelof: Out of contract in the summer, Lindelof’s inconsistency makes him expendable.
  • Jonny Evans: Brought back for depth, Evans is likely to retire or leave at the end of the season.
  • Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia: Both fullbacks have been plagued by injuries, leaving United in need of more reliable options.
article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

Midfielders

  • Casemiro: Despite a strong reputation, the veteran has struggled to replicate his Real Madrid form and could be moved on.
  • Christian Eriksen: While a consistent performer, his age and declining mobility make him less suited to the demands of Amorim’s system.

Attackers

  • Mason Mount: The move to United has not worked out for Mount, who has struggled with form and fitness. A fresh start could benefit both him and the club.
  • Antony: The Brazilian winger has failed to adapt to the Premier League, making a departure the logical step.
  • Joshua Zirkzee: The Dutch striker has not found his footing at United and could flourish with a return to Serie A.
article_image8

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ruben Amorim has a reputation for crafting cohesive, high-performing teams, and this squad assessment reflects his intent to balance experienced players with promising youth. By retaining key talents and offloading those who no longer fit, United can take strides toward achieving consistent success under his leadership.

The January transfer window will be pivotal in shaping Amorim’s vision for the club, offering United fans hope for a brighter, more competitive future.

