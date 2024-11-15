Manchester United overhaul: Players that Ruben Amorim should KEEP and SELL as transfer window approaches

A breakdown of which players Manchester United should keep and sell under new manager Ruben Amorim as the January transfer window approaches.

Image Credit: Getty Images

As Ruben Amorim settles into his new role as Manchester United manager, the Portuguese tactician is faced with the critical task of reshaping the squad he has inherited. With the January transfer window around the corner, the club has an opportunity to revamp its roster, addressing underperforming players while retaining key talents.

Here’s a breakdown of who United should keep and who they should sell under Amorim’s tenure.