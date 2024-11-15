ICC cancels Pakistan's Champions Trophy tour in PoK amid hosting drama, PCB trolled with memes

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly cancelled the planned trophy tour of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Skardu, Murree, and Muzaffarabad—areas located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The BCCI on Friday vehemently opposed the Pakistan Cricket Board's reported plan to host the Champions Trophy in the disputed region of 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir' (POK), leading the ICC to suspend the promotional event.

The tournament, which was last held in 2017, has already been in uncertainty after the BCCI informed the ICC that the Indian cricket team would be unable to travel to Pakistan. In response, the PCB has rejected the proposed 'Hybrid Model', where India would play its matches in Dubai. This latest development has further complicated the situation, with the schedule now on hold.

It is understood that BCCI Secretary Jay Shah contacted ICC's top officials on Friday, strongly condemning Pakistan’s move and urging the global body to take firm action.

"The BCCI secretary, after it came to his notice, called up the ICC and was extremely critical of PCB's move to conduct a Trophy tour of multiple cities which fall under Pakistan Occupied Kashmir," a senior BCCI official privy to the development was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

"He has urged the ICC to take strong action. As far as Islamabad is concerned, there is no issue but there can't be any Trophy tour to POK."

The Trophy Tour is a key part of the ICC’s promotional campaign, with visits to various cities planned in collaboration with the host country.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on its official social media, without prior consultation with all relevant stakeholders, that the Trophy would be taken to Skardu, Murree, and Hunza – regions located in the disputed territory.

"Get ready, Pakistan! The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy tour kicks off in Islamabad on 16 November, also visiting scenic travel destinations like Skardu, Murree, Hunza and Muzaffarabad. Catch a glimpse of the trophy which Sarfaraz Ahmed lifted in 2017 at The Oval, from 16-24 November," PCB tweeted.

Meanwhile, an ICC board member told PTI, "The discussions on Trophy tour is still on. I am not aware if PCB had kept everyone in loop about the four cities mentioned but if not then it was certainly not the right thing to do. I don't think ICC will allow PCB to take the trophy to any disputed region."

India-Pakistan standoff over Champions Trophy intensifies

The cancellation is the latest development in a growing rift between the PCB and BCCI regarding the Champions Trophy. India has expressed reluctance to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, citing security concerns and diplomatic tensions. In response, the PCB has formally written to the ICC, seeking clarification on India’s stance and requesting an official explanation. The communication does not touch upon possible alternatives, such as a hybrid model, where matches involving India could be held in a neutral venue.

The PCB has forwarded the ICC’s communication to the Pakistani government for further guidance, highlighting the potential impact of India’s participation—or lack thereof—on the tournament’s future. The PCB has also committed significant resources, allocating nearly 17 billion Pakistani rupees to upgrade stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in preparation for the event.

This controversy mirrors similar tensions during the 2023 Asia Cup, which was hosted in a hybrid format. India’s matches were held in Sri Lanka after the BCCI declined to send the Indian team to Pakistan. The ICC is reportedly considering similar alternatives for the Champions Trophy, though no formal announcements have been made.

As of now, the ICC is expected to reveal the schedule for the tournament in mid-November, though the host venues remain uncertain. Tentative plans include matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

India and Pakistan have not engaged in bilateral cricketing relations since their last series in 2012-13, with tensions escalating after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The two teams now face each other only in ICC events and Asia Cup tournaments.

Indians react to ICC's latest move with memes

Following ICC's move to cancel PCB's Champions Trophy tour in PoK, several Indian netizens took to X, formerly Twitter, to troll the Pakistan cricket board. Several memes explodes on the social media platform, with one user stating, "ICC banned PCB from doing any Champions Trophy tour in PoK. According to ICC, PoK is not an integral part of Pakistan. Lagta he CT 2025 ke baad PoK bhi haath se jayega."

"Kudos to ICC for stopping this political drama by PCB to disrespect sovereignty of India, Pakistan will get embarrassed like this everyday for their bad karma," said another Indian user on X.

A third declared, "Hosting must be transferred to India now."

Here's a look at some of the memes and reactions on X:

