Who is Anshul Kamboj, the Haryana pacer to become only 3rd bowler to claim all 10 wickets in Ranji Trophy?

Anshul Kamboj has made history in the world of cricket by becoming the first bowler in 39 years to take all 10 wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy. This remarkable achievement came on Friday during Haryana's match against Kerala at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli.

Kamboj, a young pacer, dismissed Kerala's Shoun Roger on the third day of the match, completing the historic feat. He now joins an exclusive group of only three bowlers in the history of the Ranji Trophy to claim all 10 wickets in an innings. Before Kamboj, Bengal’s Premangshu Chatterjee (10/20) against Assam in 1956-57 and Rajasthan’s Pradeep Sunderam (10/78) against Vidarbha in 1985-86 had achieved the same milestone.



The 23-year-old bowler had a stellar performance, finishing with figures of 10/49, as he helped bowl out Kerala for just 291 runs in their first innings. On the second day of the match, Kamboj had already claimed 8 wickets for 48 runs, needing just two more wickets to complete the historic feat on Day 3. In the ongoing season of Ranji Trophy, Kamboj has taken 15 wickets in just three matches.

Anshul Kamboj hails from Karnal in Haryana. He is a right-arm pacer and a right-handed batter. Before his Ranji success, Kamboj had represented India’s Under-19 team in two Youth Test matches against South Africa in 2019.

Kamboj first caught the public's eye during the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he picked up 17 wickets in 10 matches. His impressive performances earned him a spot in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, in the 2024 IPL auction, Mumbai Indians (MI) secured his services for ₹20 lakh. Kamboj played three matches for MI in IPL 2024, taking two wickets. His IPL debut was on May 6th, 2024, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A historic achievement

With his incredible 10-wicket performance, Kamboj has now joined an elite club of bowlers who have achieved this rare feat. Internationally, the legendary Anil Kumble holds the record for taking all 10 wickets in a Test innings for India, while others like Jim Laker of England and Ajaz Patel of New Zealand have also done it in the past.



This achievement by Kamboj in the Ranji Trophy has captured the attention of the cricketing world, as he becomes the third bowler in history to take all 10 wickets in an innings. His extraordinary feat puts him alongside other cricketing greats and highlights his bright future in the sport.

Kamboj's remarkable skill and consistency in domestic cricket suggest he is a promising talent for Indian fast bowling. His name will surely be remembered in the annals of Ranji Trophy history, and this performance could serve as a stepping stone for even greater success in the future.

