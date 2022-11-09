Argentina predicted to lift Qatar World Cup 2022; here's how many goals Messi could score

In the simulation of the EA Sports' FIFA World Cup 2022 video game released using "FIFA 23", the game foresees Lionel Messi's Argentina lifting the coveted trophy in Qatar on December 18.

Image Credit: EA Sports Official Website

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is just two weeks away, and football fans worldwide are going berserk discussing which team could lift the coveted trophy as squads of the 32 participating nations continue to be revealed. EA Sports' jumped into the frenzy surrounding the showpiece event and used FIFA 23 to simulate the November 20 to December 18 tournament and predict the champions. If the predictions are to be believed, then Lionel Messi's Argentina could be celebrating a win at the end of the mega event.

Image Credit: Getty Images

EA Sports played out all 64 matches from the group stage to the final using FIFA 23 and the detailed player ratings used for the game's numerous FIFA World Cup 2022 play modes. They concluded that Lionel Messi & Co. were destined for victory in Qatar after a final between Argentina and Brazil. Defending champions France has been predicted to finish third at the showpiece event.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Additionally, according to EA Sports, the Argentinian superstar will take home both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball for being the competition's top goal scorer and best player, respectively.

Image Credit: EA Sports Official Website

According to EA Sports' predictions, Messi could score 8 goals in 7 matches during the Qatar World Cup 2022. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner so far has 6 goals an 5 assists in 19 appearances for Argentina on the world stage. Netherlands' Memphis Depay is predicted to be the second-highest goal scorer in the tournament with 6 goals in 5 appearances. France's sensational forward Kylian Mbappe is pegged third in the list with 6 goals in 7 matches.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Along with four of his Albiceleste teammates—Emiliano Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Leandro Paredes, and Rodrigo De Paul—Messi also earned a spot on the tournament's predicated All-Star team. Marquinhos, Vinicius Junior, Richarlison of Brazil, Raphael Varane, Kylian Mbappe of France, and Joao Cancelo of Portugal filled the remaining positions.

Image Credit: EA Sports Official Website