Tamil films based on reincarnation

Enakkul Oruvan

Kamal Haasan's Enakkul Oruvan was one of the first Tamil films based on reincarnation.

Jameen Kottai

Released in 1995, Jameen Kottai also explored the theme of reincarnation.

Magadheera

Directed by Rajamouli, Magadheera was based on the reincarnation concept.

Arundhati

Anushka Shetty's hit film Arundhati also centred around reincarnation.

7aum Arivu

Suriya's 7aum Arivu, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, explored the same concept.

Anegan

Dhanush's Anegan, directed by K.V. Anand, was also about reincarnation.

Shyam Singha Roy

Nani and Sai Pallavi's Shyam Singha Roy also revolved around reincarnation.

Kanguva

Kanguva is the latest addition to the list of films based on reincarnation.

