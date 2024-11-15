Entertainment
Kamal Haasan's Enakkul Oruvan was one of the first Tamil films based on reincarnation.
Released in 1995, Jameen Kottai also explored the theme of reincarnation.
Directed by Rajamouli, Magadheera was based on the reincarnation concept.
Anushka Shetty's hit film Arundhati also centred around reincarnation.
Suriya's 7aum Arivu, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, explored the same concept.
Dhanush's Anegan, directed by K.V. Anand, was also about reincarnation.
Nani and Sai Pallavi's Shyam Singha Roy also revolved around reincarnation.
Kanguva is the latest addition to the list of films based on reincarnation.