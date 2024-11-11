Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Kerala's seaplane project took off on Monday at 9:30 am from Bolgatty Palace, flying to Mattupetty Dam in Idukki. The project connects Kerala's water bodies and airports and offers tourists an aerial view and alternative to road travel.

First Published Nov 11, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Kochi: Kerala’s tourism sector is set for a significant boost as a Canadian-made seaplane successfully completed a test flight from Kochi, landing at the Mattupetty Dam in Munnar. The seaplane, which took off from Bolgatty, marks the beginning of an ambitious project to enhance tourism and connectivity in the state.

The event was attended by Kerala's Tourism Minister Muhammed Riyas, Minister for Law P. Rajeev, and Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty. The ministers not only witnessed the flight but also experienced the seaplane journey themselves.

Minister Riyas noted the challenges of land acquisition in Kerala, particularly given the state's high population density, and pointed to the seaplane’s ability to overcome these constraints by providing easier access to inland tourist destinations that are otherwise difficult to reach. The seaplane service promises to be a game-changer for the state’s tourism, with plans to introduce regular flights in the near future.

The seaplane, which arrived in Kochi from Mysore just the day before the test flight, is part of the Indian government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme. It is designed as an amphibious aircraft, capable of landing and taking off from both water and land, offering flexibility and convenience. The test flight is also aimed at demonstrating the viability of the service to tourism operators and the public.

In addition to its potential for boosting tourism, the seaplane service could also serve vital purposes, including medical emergencies, VIP travel, and emergency evacuations. The aircraft’s panoramic windows allow passengers to enjoy stunning aerial views of Kerala's natural beauty, including the lush landscapes of Munnar and the Western Ghats.

The introduction of seaplanes offers a more affordable alternative to traditional airstrips, eliminating the high costs associated with constructing and maintaining land-based airports. As part of the broader vision, the Kerala government is considering a seaplane tourism circuit connecting several scenic water bodies across the state. Proposed destinations include Mattupetty (Idukki), Malampuzha (Palakkad), Vembanad Lake (Alappuzha), Ashtamudi Lake (Kollam), Chandragiri River (Kasaragod), Kovalam (Thiruvananthapuram), and major airports.
 

