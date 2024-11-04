Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru's Weavers Colony during the Diwali festivities, resulting in the untimely death of a young man named Shabarish. This unfortunate event highlights the dangers associated with fireworks celebrations, particularly when alcohol is involved. On the night of Diwali, Shabarish and his friends were engaged in bursting firecrackers. Amid the festivities, he reportedly challenged his friends to set off a large number of firecrackers while under the influence of alcohol. The situation quickly turned dangerous when one of the firecrackers exploded, causing severe injuries to Shabarish. Despite being rushed to the hospital for treatment, Shabarish succumbed to his injuries on November 2, as medical efforts proved ineffective. His death has left the community in shock and mourning.

In response to the incident, the Konanakunte police took swift action, arresting six individuals believed to be involved. The arrested suspects, identified as Naveen, Dinakar, Satyavelu, Karthik, Satish, and Santhosh, are facing charges in connection with the tragic event. The police have filed a case against them at the Konanakunte Police Station. This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with the misuse of fireworks, especially during celebrations when safety precautions are often overlooked.