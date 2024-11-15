Canadian cop, caught on camera 'assaulting' Hindus during temple attack protest, cleared of any wrongdoing

A Canadian police officer, accused of assaulting Hindu worshippers during a protest against a temple attack in Brampton, has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

A Canadian police officer, accused of assaulting Hindu worshippers during a protest against a temple attack in Brampton, has been cleared of any wrongdoing. The incident, which sparked outrage was captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

On November 3, Hindu worshippers gathered at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton to protest against earlier attack by a mob allegedly waving Khalistani flags. However, what began as a peaceful demonstration escalated into chaos. Viral footage on X (formerly Twitter) showed Peel Regional Police officers striking protesters with batons and delivering blows to their heads. Other officers appeared to back the aggressive actions, further intensifying public anger.

"He is the one," a woman filming the altercation was heard saying as she pointed at a police officer. "He is hitting with sticks."

Police response

In their official statement, Peel Regional Police denied allegations of targeting worshippers, claiming their actions were aimed at maintaining public safety.

"During the protest, it became apparent that tensions were escalating, and public safety became a concern. For the safety of everyone present, a determination was made to seize any items that could be used as a weapon. As officers were trying to de-escalate tensions, a video was captured and posted to social media that showed an altercation between an officer and a protester," the statement read.

The police further clarified that the officer in question was attempting to disarm an individual who allegedly refused to relinquish a weapon and became confrontational. “Following an investigation, it was determined that the officer depicted in the video acted within the lawful execution of his duties,” they added.

BRAMPTON TEMPLE ATTACK

A widely circulated video showed a violent group attacking devotees outside the temple with sticks, while also displaying flags linked to pro-Khalistani groups.

The Hindu Canadian Foundation condemned the attack, describing it as a “blatant act of anti-Hindu hatred and Khalistani intimidation.” Peel Regional Police have since arrested and charged three individuals involved in the assault.

Justin Trudeau condemns attack

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau firmly denounced the temple attack, stating, “Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.”

"The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely," Trudeau wrote.

Meanwhile, India labeled the assault "deeply disturbing" and urged Canadian authorities to ensure the safety of the Hindu community.

