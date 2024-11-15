Jake Paul rattled as Mike Tyson slaps him during final weigh-in ahead of highly anticipated fight (WATCH)

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's final weigh-in erupted into a heated confrontation, with Tyson slapping Paul after being provoked. The intense moment has set the stage for an unpredictable and intense clash between the 58-year-old legend and the 27-year-old boxer.

The highly anticipated bout between boxing legend Mike Tyson and social media sensation and boxer Jake Paul took a dramatic turn during their final weigh-in at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A heated confrontation erupted when Paul attempted to provoke Tyson, prompting the 58-year-old icon to deliver a swift slap.

As the two fighters approached each other, Paul's trash talk seemed to cross a line, sparking Tyson's reaction. The brief but intense moment was captured on video and quickly went viral. Tyson replied "talk is over" before slapping Jake Paul.

A visibly rattled Paul furiously said, "I didn't even feel it. He's angry. He's an angry little elf. Mike Tyson that was a cute slap but tomorrow he is going to be knocked the f*k out. He hits like a b**h. It's personal now. It's personal now. He must die." Paul then took to X and wrote, "This is a pinch me moment. I got slapped by Mike Tyson."

Tyson is a former undisputed heavyweight champion with 44 knockouts. He has vowed to channel his infamous "Iron Mike" persona for the fight. "I'm bringing the devil himself [to the ring]," he declared during an open workout session. Tyson aims to prove his toughness, saying, "I realized I'm tougher than I thought I was."

Paul, 27, has focused on building muscle and mass to compete at heavyweight, consuming 3,800-4,000 calories daily. "I've been trying to eat as much as possible," he said. He weighted in at 227.2 pounds, just few pounds less than Tyson who weighed in at 228.4 pounds.

The bout, originally set for July, will be fought over eight two-minute rounds with 14-ounce gloves. With Tyson seeking redemption and Paul aiming to prove his mettle, the stage is set for an unpredictable and intense clash. Will the fury of "Iron Mike," or will the younger Jake Paul reign supreme? Just a few hours to find out.

