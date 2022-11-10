Qatar World Cup 2022: 5 records Argentina's Lionel Messi could break in showpiece event

The Qatar World Cup 2022 will be Argentinian legend Lionel Messi's last outing in the showpiece tournament, and the 35-year-old icon could break these five records in the Gulf nation.

The upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022 will be Argentinian legend Lionel Messi's last outing in the showpiece event, and the 35-year-old icon will leave no stone unturned to create history on football's grandest stage. Argentina is one of the favourites going into the event, with several predictions ruling in favour of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star to lift the coveted trophy. Coming off the Copa America 2021 victory, La Albiceleste will hope to continue their dream run and enable Messi to clinch the world championship that has eluded him in his illustrious career.

Earlier this year, Messi confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar would be his last appearance in the high-profile tournament, breaking the hearts of several fans. Although the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's goal would be to lift the trophy on December 18, there are several records that the former Barcelona legend can break during the event in the Gulf nation. Here's a look at 5 records staring the iconic forward's way:

Participation in most World Cups Only four footballers have so far participated in five World Cups - Mexico's Antonio Carbajal (Brazil 1950, Switzerland 1954, Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and England 1966) and Rafael Márquez (Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018), Germany's Lothar Matthaus (Spain 1982, Mexico 1986, Italy 1990, United States 1994 and France 1998) and Italy's Gianluigi Buffon (France 1998, Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014). Messi has been in four World Cups to date, and when he takes the field on November 22 to play Saudi Arabia, he will join this league of extraordinary footballers to have featured in 5 World Cups.

Most matches played for Argentina in World Cups Legendary Diego Maradona holds the record for the most matches played for Argentina in the World Cups. Having played 21 games for his nation, the iconic player produced some unforgettable moments for La Albiceleste. Messi has made 19 appearances for his country on the world stage and is expected to surpass Maradona's record during the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Most minutes played in World Cups Italian legend Paulo Maldini has made 23 appearances for his country in the World Cup and has played for a record 2,217 minutes. Messi has played 1, 624 minutes for Argentina on the grandest stage and to break the Italian's record, the 35-year-old will have to play every minute with a team that reaches the semifinals and then plays the finals or the clash for the third or fourth spot. If the PSG star plays 90 minutes in seven matches in the Qatar World Cup 2022, he will set a new record of having played 2,254 minutes in the showpiece event.

Most assists in World Cups Argentine great Diego Armando Maradona holds the record for most World Cup assists with eight assists. In four editions, Messi has six assists to his name. The Argentina captain has an excellent opportunity of breaking this record in Qatar by picking up three more assists.

