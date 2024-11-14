Mohammed Shami to join Indian squad in Australia? BCCI insider provides MASSIVE update; details here

Playing his first longer-format game in over a year, Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets while representing Bengal in a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, held at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

India’s pace-bowling powerhouse, Mohammed Shami, made an impressive return to red-ball cricket, hinting at a potential role in the upcoming Australia tour. Playing his first longer-format game in over a year, Shami claimed four wickets while representing Bengal in a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh, held at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

Shami’s performance, spanning four spells across 57 overs, saw him return figures of 19-4-54-4, with three of his wickets involving precision bowled dismissals and the other an edge to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. Notable among his victims was MP skipper Shubham Sharma, along with all-rounder Saransh Jain. His solid showing comes as a positive sign for the Indian team, currently grappling with injury woes in the pace department.

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is closely monitoring Shami’s recovery and resilience, particularly looking at how his body holds up post-match. Following ankle surgery and a subsequent knee swelling that postponed his return, Shami has been away from competitive cricket since the 2023 ODI World Cup final. This Ranji match, therefore, serves as a critical fitness test for the senior fast bowler ahead of a demanding Australia tour.

While an 18-member squad has already been named for the series, it’s understood that Shami could earn a place if he meets fitness expectations. BCCI’s Sports Science and Medical team, represented by Dr. Nitin Patel, and national selector Ajay Ratra were on hand in Indore to assess Shami’s performance. Their insights will inform the final decision to be made by Agarkar, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

If deemed fit, Shami is expected to join forces with Jasprit Bumrah by the second Test, a day/night encounter set to be held in Adelaide. However, if he proves ready even earlier, he could travel to Perth to acclimate with the team before the first Test starting November 22. Shami’s return will also offer him a chance to play in a two-day practice game against the Prime Minister’s XI, giving him time to adjust to conditions Down Under.

Shami could fly to Australia if NCA medical team gives green light

A BCCI insider noted that Shami’s Ranji outing was planned with a view to test his fitness thoroughly, as the next round of the Ranji Trophy only begins after the Test series ends. Should he come through the second innings unscathed, Shami’s experience and prowess could prove invaluable as India prepares for a fierce series against Australia.

"Obviously, Shami was asked to play this game keeping in mind that the next round of Ranji Trophy will only start on January 23 after the Test season is over," BCCI source was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

"So, the selectors had only one match to check his fitness. He has bowled 19 overs in multiple spells and fielded for most part of the 57 overs. He bowled 90 dot balls. But he will again have to bowl and field (in the second innings). Suppose he bowls another 15 to 18 overs in the second innings, that's a very decent amount of overs bowled," the source told the news agency.

"But the biggest test would be whether he again feels any pain after four days. If the NCA medical team green-lights his fitness, obviously he will join before the second Test," the BCCI source added.

