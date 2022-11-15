Ronaldo unfazed by chaos at Man United after explosive interview; focused on Portugal's World Cup dream

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Portugal national squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022, after leaving Manchester United in utter chaos following an explosive interview in which he shockingly said he felt 'betrayed' at Old Trafford.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has ignited a wave of anger, chaos and disbelief among several football enthusiasts and pundits after admitting that he felt 'betrayed' at Manchester United in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan recently. However, despite the outburst, the Portuguese talisman appears to be unfazed, and pictures prove that he is at ease as he trains with the Portugal squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022. Also read: Revealed: How Piers Morgan landed explosive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal will play against Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the showpiece event in the Gulf nation. Their first game against Ghana takes place one November 24 (9:30 PM IST), and all eyes will be on Ronaldo to see if there is any change in the talisman's form or whether he continues to display an abysmal form that he's been through all season.

On Monday, hours after clips of his interview with Piers Morgan went viral on social media, Ronaldo trained alongside the Portugal squad, including Manchester United teammates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot. The 37-year-old legend, who has never bagged a World Cup in his otherwise illustrious career, was seen in action at Cidade do Futebol training ground. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan: Date, time of release, where to watch in India & more

Ronaldo also took to Instagram to send a strong message to his countrymen. "Total and absolute focus on National Team work. United group, towards one objective: realize the dream of all Portuguese people!" wrote the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo's latest post on the social media platform saw a flurry of #StandWithRonaldo comments, indicating that although the Portugueses legend may have hit the final nail in the coffin of his relationship with Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, fans are not willing to put him down in the wake of the outburst the bombshell interview has sparked. Also read: Ronaldo's explosive interview: How Man United icon's admission of feeling 'betrayed' has split world football

Ronaldo missed United's last game before the World Cup break against Fulham with illness attributed as the reason by the Red Devils. However, in pictures from his training with Fernando Santos' squad, he looked in top shape and was also training in full swing for the tournament that ends on December 18.

