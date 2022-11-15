Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo unfazed by chaos at Man United after explosive interview; focused on Portugal's World Cup dream

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 2:14 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Portugal national squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022, after leaving Manchester United in utter chaos following an explosive interview in which he shockingly said he felt 'betrayed' at Old Trafford.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has ignited a wave of anger, chaos and disbelief among several football enthusiasts and pundits after admitting that he felt 'betrayed' at Manchester United in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan recently. However, despite the outburst, the Portuguese talisman appears to be unfazed, and pictures prove that he is at ease as he trains with the Portugal squad for the upcoming Qatar World Cup 2022.

    Also read: Revealed: How Piers Morgan landed explosive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Portugal will play against Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the showpiece event in the Gulf nation. Their first game against Ghana takes place one November 24 (9:30 PM IST), and all eyes will be on Ronaldo to see if there is any change in the talisman's form or whether he continues to display an abysmal form that he's been through all season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Monday, hours after clips of his interview with Piers Morgan went viral on social media, Ronaldo trained alongside the Portugal squad, including Manchester United teammates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot. The 37-year-old legend, who has never bagged a World Cup in his otherwise illustrious career, was seen in action at Cidade do Futebol training ground.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan: Date, time of release, where to watch in India & more

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo also took to Instagram to send a strong message to his countrymen. "Total and absolute focus on National Team work. United group, towards one objective: realize the dream of all Portuguese people!" wrote the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo's latest post on the social media platform saw a flurry of #StandWithRonaldo comments, indicating that although the Portugueses legend may have hit the final nail in the coffin of his relationship with Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, fans are not willing to put him down in the wake of the outburst the bombshell interview has sparked.

    Also read: Ronaldo's explosive interview: How Man United icon's admission of feeling 'betrayed' has split world football

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo missed United's last game before the World Cup break against Fulham with illness attributed as the reason by the Red Devils. However, in pictures from his training with Fernando Santos' squad, he looked in top shape and was also training in full swing for the tournament that ends on December 18.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Will Ronaldo, whose future at United now looks uncertain, put behind the chaos his explosive interview with Piers Morgan has stirred and put his best foot forward to lead his nation to a historic win on the world stage?

    Also read: 'Go Portugal': Ronaldo's inspiring message ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 wins hearts

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Novak Djokovic fans thrilled as 9-time champion gets visa nod to play in Australian Open 2023 snt

    Novak Djokovic fans thrilled as tennis icon gets visa nod to play in Australian Open 2023

    Erling Haaland receives bold 28-day loan bid from 7th-tier Ashton United; here is what Manchester City fans want him to do-ayh

    Haaland receives bold 28-day loan bid from 7th-tier Ashton United; here's what City fans want him to do

    Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Shoaib Malik's wish amid divorce rumours - a PR stunt or true love snt

    Happy Birthday Sania Mirza: Shoaib Malik's wish amid divorce rumours - a PR stunt or true love?

    IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand 2022-23: Martin Guptill and Trent Boult dropped for limited-overs contests-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Martin Guptill and Trent Boult dropped for limited-overs contests

    football Cristiano Ronaldo bombshell interview: Glazers don't care about the club-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo bombshell interview: 'Glazers don't care about Manchester United'

    Recent Stories

    ICC World Cup 2023: Will Ben Stokes come out of retirement to aid England?-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: Will Ben Stokes come out of retirement to aid England?

    Delhi murder Aaftab brought another woman home while Shraddha s body parts were still in fridge gcw

    Delhi murder: Aaftab brought another woman home while Shraddha's body parts were still in fridge

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court raps civic body as authorities fail to show up at hearing AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court raps civic body as authorities fail to show up at hearing

    Shraddha murder case: We seek death penalty, says victim's father - adt

    Shraddha murder case: We seek death penalty, says victim's father

    tennis Novak Djokovic fans thrilled as 9-time champion gets visa nod to play in Australian Open 2023 snt

    Novak Djokovic fans thrilled as tennis icon gets visa nod to play in Australian Open 2023

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon