Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan: Date, time of release, where to watch in India & more

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo rocked the football world on Sunday night after excerpts from his controversial interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV were released on social media in which the Portuguese talisman stated that he felt 'betrayed' by Manchester United. Here's when, how and what time you can watch the 90-minute explosive interview:

In an explosive 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, Ronaldo vented his frustration and spoke at length about his return, the last season at Old Trafford, playing under new manager Erik ten Hag, what's changed since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure and more.

"Yes, I feel betrayed. And I felt that some people, they don't want me here. Not only this year, but last year too," Ronaldo said in snippets of the video released on social media.

When asked about his relationship and equation with United boss Erik ten Hag, the Portugal international said, I don't have respect for him (Ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

Since the summer transfer window of 2022, Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford. However, the 37-year-old striker failed to find a suitor to participate in the Champions League and was forced to continue. However, given the amount of drama that has transpired since then, with the interview adding to it, it's difficult to envision the Portuguese legend rejoining the Red Devils once play resumes following the World Cup 2022 break.

Here's all the information you need to know about the Piers Morgan uncensored interview with Manchester United's want-away striker Ronaldo:

When and at what time will the full Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan be released?

The two-night broadcast of the exclusive 90-minute interview with CR7 will take place on Wednesday, November 16 and Thursday, November 17.

In the UK, it will be televised at 8 PM, GMT (1:30 AM IST).

Where will the 90-minute Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan be aired?

CR7's interview will appear on the football pundit's show 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' on TalkTV. Sky channel 526, Virgin Media channel 606, Freeview channel 237, and Freesat channel 217 all carry TalkTV in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, it may be streamed with Samsung TV Plus, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

Piers Morgan Uncensored may be found on Fox Nation, which can be found on DirecTV channel 1960 in the United States. The Fox Nation app, which is accessible on a variety of platforms, including Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Chromecast, Android TV, XBox, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio, allows you to stream it.

The programme airs on Sky News Australia every Tuesday through Friday at 10:30 PM in Australia (AEDT). You must have a Foxtel or View subscription in order to watch Sky News Australia.

How can Indian viewers see the full 90-minute Ronaldo interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored?

TalkTV is not available for Indian audiences for either Live Stream or on Apple TV. "Sorry! We are not currently available in your country," is the error that appears.

However, there is a dedicated TalkTV YouTube channel, and fans can hope the full version of the interview will be released soon on it. Another place the Ronaldo interview could be available is Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel.

While Indian football enthusiasts may not be able to watch the interview simultaneously with the rest of the world, they can hope their wait is not for too long.