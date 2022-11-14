Ronaldo's explosive interview: How Man United icon's admission of feeling 'betrayed' has split world football

In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he feels "betrayed" by Manchester United and claimed new manager Erik ten Hag tried to force him out of the club this summer. World football has been divided following the Portuguese talisman's shocking claims, with CR7 fans backing the icon while haters are slamming him for putting himself above one of the most iconic clubs in the sport.

In the summer of 2021, when legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester United, supporters of one of the greatest clubs in football history were overjoyed by leaps and bounds. There was a sense of belief that the Portuguese talisman, who played for the Red Devils between 2003-2009 and during the Premier League giants' golden era under Sir Alex Ferguson, would recreate the magic on his return to the Theatre of Dreams. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner lived up to the expectations of his fans and became the team's leading goalscorer last season with 24 goals across competitions. However, the club failed and was knocked out of the Champions League 2022-23 race. But football lovers would have never imagined what was once a fairy tale dream return would turn into a nightmare, not just for United but for the sport itself.

The 2022 summer transfer window was hectic for clubs across Europe. Still, Ronaldo's saga grabbed the headlines after the Portuguese superstar expressed his desire to leave United for a shot at Champions League glory in the 2022-23 season. However, the 37-year-old striker failed to find a suitor and was forced to stay back at Old Trafford to play under new manager Erik ten Hag. But things went differently from the script for the club, the Dutchman or the icon himself. Ronaldo did not fit into the former Ajax boss' scheme of things and became a bench warmer for the most extended period in his illustrious career. Tantrums were thrown, walkouts of Old Trafford happened, and football pundits and fans were irked, confused and clueless as to what was transpiring behind the closed doors of the Red Devils.

Months later, Ronaldo finally broke his silence, and the Portuguese superstar made some shocking and some expected claims that have rocked the football world. In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following United's last game before the Qatar World Cup 2022, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star admitted that he felt 'betrayed' by the club and has 'no respect' for manager Ten Hag. The legendary striker, who has over 700 goals in his club career, also claimed the Dutchman tried to force him to leave Old Trafford this summer and lashed out at those in charge for the team's lack of progress since the departure of iconic boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

"I don't have respect for him (Ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me," Ronaldo told Piers Morgan in his bombshell interview. "If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you," the Portuguese talisman added.

Then, when asked by Morgan whether the club and boss Ten Hag had tried to make him leave this summer, Ronaldo said: "Yes, not only the coach but the other two or three guys - they're around the club."

When pressed further, Ronaldo said: "Yes, I feel betrayed. And I felt that some people, they don't want me here. Not only this year, but last year too."

The Portuguese superstar was also highly critical of how United is run and how little things had changed at Old Trafford since his first spell at the club.

"I don't know what's going on but since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero. For example we have an interesting point that, how the club as Manchester United after [they] sack Ole, they buy - they bring, Sports Director Ralf Rangnick, which is something that nobody understands. This guy is not even a coach. A bigger club like Manchester United brings [a] Sports Director - surprised not only me but all the world, you know," Ronaldo remarked.

"Nothing changed. Surprisingly. Not only the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym… Even some points, the technology, the kitchen, the chefs, which is, I appreciate, lovely persons. They stopped in a time, which surprised me a lot. I thought I will see different things… different, as I mentioned before, technology, and infrastructure. But unfortunately, we see many things that I used to see, when I was 20, 21, 23. So, it surprised me a lot," Ronaldo added.

Ronaldo also hit out at former United teammate Wayne Rooney over criticism he had received for refusing to come on during the team's 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last month.

In The Sun newspaper, Morgan revealed Ronaldo said: "I don't know why he criticises me so badly…probably because he finished his career and I'm still playing at a high level. I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him. Which is true…"

In August, Ronaldo hit out at "lies" that were being reported in the media about his future and vowed to tell "the truth" in an interview. The timing of the bombshell interview implies the 37-year-old legend believes he has played his final game for United. The fate of the Portuguese talisman's future is most likely to be sealed in the January window, with reports stating that the club are disappointed with the striker's comments.

With just under a week left for the Qatar World Cup 2022, Ronaldo's focus would be away from the drama at Old Trafford and instead on clinching his first World Cup glory when Portugal kick-starts their campaign against Ghana on November 24. Other nations in Group H include Uruguay and South Korea. Regardless of how big the tournament would be in the Gulf nation, there's no denying that the sensational striker's future would continue to leave football enthusiasts eager. And the explosive interview has already created a massive buzz.

CR7 fans applaud their G.O.A.T for being frank and open about the situation at United. At the same time, haters have latched on to the opportunity to slam the Portuguese talisman for losing his Midas touch and making him more remarkable than the club itself. Ronaldo's arch-rival Lionel Messi's fans did not sit back and see the drama unfold. They also chose to speak and use the interview as an opportunity to troll one of the greatest footballers of all time.

"With you all the way," said one Ronaldo fan, while another added, "#CR7 We still love you Roro, don't listen to the devil's whisper."

"I understand Ronaldo's frustration with #MUFC struggling to move forward. But taking aim at the new manager is poor. It's been difficult to watch CR7 this season as his a super powers fade away. And the biggest problem is no other club can take his wages for what he now provides," said commentator Gareth Wheeler in support of Ronaldo.

"Brother can't last 30 mins on the pitch, and here he is giving 90 minutes interview," said one user on Twitter. Another hater said, "Time for this guy to go back to the MLS where he will get the massive respect he yearns for plus a good pay cheque. No one is bigger than Man Utd."

"Forget football where Messi is miles clear of Ronaldo, I have never seen Messi doing such kind of interview. The amount of disrespect towards his managers and colleagues is baffling. As they say, money can't buy you class. I'm so glad I decided to idolize the right person," said one fan of the Argentinian legend in response to Ronaldo's interview. Another Messi supporter said, "This is one thing Lonado has over Messi. The way he struggles so hard to be relevant. This season he was carried by that new celebration of his and now he will also ride on this interview."

