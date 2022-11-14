Revealed: How Piers Morgan landed explosive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has rocked the football world with an explosive interview in which he claimed to feel 'betrayed' by Manchester United. In a 90-minute long uncensored discussion with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese talisman also spoke about his equation with Erik ten Hag.

The last few months have been a drama galore for Manchester United and its supporters, and legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has headlined more often than not. Unfortunately, not for his striking prowess but for all his antics on and off the field since the summer transfer window. And what has added perhaps the final nail in the relationship between the Portuguese talisman and the Red Devils is his latest interview with Piers Morgan, in which the 37-year-old star claimed he feels 'betrayed' by the club and also revealed that he lacked respect for manager Erik ten Hag. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan: Date, time of release, where to watch in India & more

In the 90-minute long uncensored interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, Ronaldo vented his frustration and spoke at length about his return, the last season at Old Trafford, playing under the Dutchman, what's changed since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure and more. "Yes, I feel betrayed. And I felt that some people, they don't want me here. Not only this year, but last year too," the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said in snippets of the video released on social media.

When asked about his relationship and equation with United boss Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo remarked, I don't have respect for him (Ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you." The Dutchman and United stars are understood to be "extremely disappointed" with the Portuguese icon after his latest attempt to steal the team's thunder after a 2-1 win over Fulham on Sunday. Also read: Ronaldo's explosive interview: How Man United icon's admission of feeling 'betrayed' has split world football

Explaining how he landed the explosive interview with Ronaldo, Piers Morgan told talkSPORT radio that it was the legendary striker who asked to be put under the spotlight. "Cristiano asked me to do it. It's as simple as that. I didn't ask him; he asked me. He's been thinking about this for a while. I think there's no secret he's felt a built-up of deep frustration about what's been happening at United in the last year, and particularly this year. He feels it's time to speak out. He knows it's going to be incendiary. He knows it's going to rattle some cages. But he also feels he should be doing this. He knows people criticise him, but he also knows what he is saying is true. And sometimes the truth hurts."

When asked about when the interview was conducted, Morgan responded, "I've done it recently. He's (Ronaldo) been thinking about this for a while and I got a call - I want to do it now. Part of the timing for was the World Cup, which is obviously about to start. He's with Portugal. They've got a very good team and they could have a good World Cup. It gives him a month away from United and it gives time for what he said to settle in, and then they can come back and try and resolve things." WATCH: Piers Morgan's interview to talkSPORT on how he landed the Ronaldo interview

"He (Ronaldo) makes a point in the interview repeatedly that he loves Manchester United, he loves the fans. But, what he has come back to, in his view, is sort of a stagnated club, which hasn't moved on at all from where he left it. He can't understand why not and he just feels if he doesn't speak out, nothing will change," Morgan added.

